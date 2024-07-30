I'm not a super serious Sim racer but I've clocked now 500 hours on GT7 in the PS5 and use a Logitech G923 Steering wheel. However now I'm getting better and better and have started to appear in A+ and A lobbies so I need to finetune my settings. Due to my limited time available I can't spend hours finding the right settings so I was wondering what you guys are using:

Torque 5

Sensitivity 10 (changed that from 2 and it feels nicer)

TC 1 (but turn that off depending on car)

ABS (weak) used to have default but since physics changes update I like weak better