LennonNZ

#315680 6-Aug-2024 11:37
This week I got the best games console ever..

A 1972 Magnavox Odyssey

 



This was the first ever home games console released over 50 years ago..

CYaBro
  #3268584 6-Aug-2024 11:55
This was our first game console from around 1980 (I was 5!)

 




Delorean
  #3268585 6-Aug-2024 11:59
OMG, We had the same one! Pong was awesome back then!!!




LennonNZ

  #3268589 6-Aug-2024 12:12
My collection was slowing down (A little)  as my collection of NZ's Sportronics/Kitronix (1976) was near complete....

 

 



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3268632 6-Aug-2024 14:32
I first played video games on a Philips Odyssey 2 (Magnavox Odyssey²).

 

Magnavox Odyssey² on top, Philips Odyssey 2 on bottom. Same products, just different brands depending on the market. Philips bought Magnavox in 1974:

 

 




Azzura
  #3268693 6-Aug-2024 15:16
LennonNZ:

 

This week I got the best games console ever..

A 1972 Magnavox Odyssey

 



This was the first ever home games console released over 50 years ago..

 



Lol...I remember Dad bringing this home. I also remember having to put these plastic sheets on the TV and the static held them there. And I remember the Haunted House game...amongst others.

 

Dairusire
  #3292999 4-Oct-2024 15:37
Like, I know this in relation to retro stuff but I feel it applies? I picked up a LG C3 EVO 48" on Wednesday, for $750.... 

Going from TN, IPS and what not all 60Hz to OLED 120Hz and HDR? Good lord it's so so much nicer. 

 

danielparker
  #3293068 4-Oct-2024 18:33
Dairusire:

 

Like, I know this in relation to retro stuff but I feel it applies? I picked up a LG C3 EVO 48" on Wednesday, for $750....

 

Umm.. Where from?.. I want one for (What I am hoping is) NZD $750

 
 
 
 

Handle9
  #3293071 4-Oct-2024 18:41
I started with a sega SC-3000 with a rubber keyboard and tape drive. Loading games off a cassette was really quite something.

 

SC-3000 - Sega Retro

 

 

 

 

danielparker
  #3293075 4-Oct-2024 18:48
Handle9:

 

I started with a sega SC-3000 with a rubber keyboard and tape drive. Loading games off a cassette was really quite something.

 

 

Yes.. that was me too.. that's how I learned Basic.. but this is about gaming..

 

Star Jacker.. Safari Hunting.. Mars Mobile (off tape)

 

Good times.

Dairusire
  #3293076 4-Oct-2024 18:52
danielparker:

 

Dairusire:

 

Like, I know this in relation to retro stuff but I feel it applies? I picked up a LG C3 EVO 48" on Wednesday, for $750....

 

Umm.. Where from?.. I want one for (What I am hoping is) NZD $750

 

 

I saw it on facebook for sale in Taupo. Dude had it listed as a LG 4k Smart TV. wanted $800. I offered him $750. I then drove from Hastings to Taupo the same day to get it lol

Before you ask, not stolen lol. Dude got it for free from Spark on his business account about a year ago and just didn't want it anymore. Luck. Pure luck.

Behodar
  #3293078 4-Oct-2024 19:31
Dairusire:

 

Like, I know this in relation to retro stuff but I feel it applies? I picked up a LG C3 EVO 48" on Wednesday, for $750.... 

Going from TN, IPS and what not all 60Hz to OLED 120Hz and HDR? Good lord it's so so much nicer. 

 

 

Are you aware that your email address is showing in that photo?

Dairusire
  #3293080 4-Oct-2024 19:58
Behodar:

 

Dairusire:

 

Like, I know this in relation to retro stuff but I feel it applies? I picked up a LG C3 EVO 48" on Wednesday, for $750.... 

Going from TN, IPS and what not all 60Hz to OLED 120Hz and HDR? Good lord it's so so much nicer. 

 

 

Are you aware that your email address is showing in that photo?

 

 

 

 

Huh. I was not aware of that no. I can't remove the photo though or edit the comment so unless a mod can edit the photo for me lol

Behodar
  #3293081 4-Oct-2024 20:00
You can delete photos via the gallery, but I'm not sure whether you can replace it with a new one.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3293084 4-Oct-2024 21:18
I will remove the email address and upload a new version @Dairusire




Dairusire
  #3293783 7-Oct-2024 10:56
freitasm:

 

I will remove the email address and upload a new version @Dairusire

 

 

 

 

Thank you for that @freitasm !

