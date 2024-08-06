This week I got the best games console ever..
A 1972 Magnavox Odyssey
This was the first ever home games console released over 50 years ago..
This was our first game console from around 1980 (I was 5!)
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
OMG, We had the same one! Pong was awesome back then!!!
Referral Link: | Quic Broadband (use R142206E0L2CR for free setup)
My collection was slowing down (A little) as my collection of NZ's Sportronics/Kitronix (1976) was near complete....
I first played video games on a Philips Odyssey 2 (Magnavox Odyssey²).
Magnavox Odyssey² on top, Philips Odyssey 2 on bottom. Same products, just different brands depending on the market. Philips bought Magnavox in 1974:
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | GoodSync
LennonNZ:
This week I got the best games console ever..
A 1972 Magnavox Odyssey
This was the first ever home games console released over 50 years ago..
Like, I know this in relation to retro stuff but I feel it applies? I picked up a LG C3 EVO 48" on Wednesday, for $750....
Going from TN, IPS and what not all 60Hz to OLED 120Hz and HDR? Good lord it's so so much nicer.
Dairusire:
Like, I know this in relation to retro stuff but I feel it applies? I picked up a LG C3 EVO 48" on Wednesday, for $750....
Umm.. Where from?.. I want one for (What I am hoping is) NZD $750
I started with a sega SC-3000 with a rubber keyboard and tape drive. Loading games off a cassette was really quite something.
Handle9:
I started with a sega SC-3000 with a rubber keyboard and tape drive. Loading games off a cassette was really quite something.
Yes.. that was me too.. that's how I learned Basic.. but this is about gaming..
Star Jacker.. Safari Hunting.. Mars Mobile (off tape)
Good times.
danielparker:
Dairusire:
Like, I know this in relation to retro stuff but I feel it applies? I picked up a LG C3 EVO 48" on Wednesday, for $750....
Umm.. Where from?.. I want one for (What I am hoping is) NZD $750
I saw it on facebook for sale in Taupo. Dude had it listed as a LG 4k Smart TV. wanted $800. I offered him $750. I then drove from Hastings to Taupo the same day to get it lol
Before you ask, not stolen lol. Dude got it for free from Spark on his business account about a year ago and just didn't want it anymore. Luck. Pure luck.
Dairusire:
Like, I know this in relation to retro stuff but I feel it applies? I picked up a LG C3 EVO 48" on Wednesday, for $750....
Going from TN, IPS and what not all 60Hz to OLED 120Hz and HDR? Good lord it's so so much nicer.
Are you aware that your email address is showing in that photo?
Behodar:
Dairusire:
Like, I know this in relation to retro stuff but I feel it applies? I picked up a LG C3 EVO 48" on Wednesday, for $750....
Going from TN, IPS and what not all 60Hz to OLED 120Hz and HDR? Good lord it's so so much nicer.
Are you aware that your email address is showing in that photo?
Huh. I was not aware of that no. I can't remove the photo though or edit the comment so unless a mod can edit the photo for me lol
I will remove the email address and upload a new version @Dairusire
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | GoodSync