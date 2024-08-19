Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
MetaQuest 3 users what are you regularly enjoying or playing?

I'm underusing mine although using it more than the MetaQuest2

The last two firmware updates have been excellent improving passthrough.

The new Travel Mode is great for any sitting activity where the simple boundary is normally just an annoyance and inadequate protection anyway, and if I recall correctly the room mode does not work without a network connection. The new multiwindow mode is a great preview doesn't work too well with travel mode scrambling the windows as soon as I take it off and leave it on the couch.


There are only a few apps I've actually purchased and used including Beatsaber and PianoVision.

Beatsaber isn't getting much winter use. My small house is chocka with winter living. This reminds me. Back in summer when I tried the Meta mixed reality demo First Encounters it did not work outside because roomscale could not draw a ceiling ; (

PianoVision I actually used it more on the Q2 in black and white. The Q3 takes a lot more twiddling to get it lined up with my Casio CDP. Maybe it's better with the new passthrough updates. It seems weird Meta chose to use PianoVision as a Q3 flagship app when it doesn't use the piano as a roomscale object and fix points on it. Also, not including or providing presets for a super common thing like the CDP series seems very silly.

