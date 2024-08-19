MetaQuest 3 users what are you regularly enjoying or playing?
I'm underusing mine although using it more than the MetaQuest2
The last two firmware updates have been excellent improving passthrough.
The new Travel Mode is great for any sitting activity where the simple boundary is normally just an annoyance and inadequate protection anyway, and if I recall correctly the room mode does not work without a network connection. The new multiwindow mode is a great preview doesn't work too well with travel mode scrambling the windows as soon as I take it off and leave it on the couch.