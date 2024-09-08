cddt: How does one go about getting started in Minecraft? Seems to be a lot of different versions/modes. My eldest is 5.

There's two versions for PC - Java, and Bedrock.

Java is the "original" style, and Bedrock is the "Windows 10" version.

I think if you buy via the Microsoft store now, you get both versions.

Both have their +/- but for someone starting out, either is fine.

My server is the Bedrock version - its completely stock Survival mode, so no addons etc needed to join and play. There are some fantastic servers out there (replicas of famous movie areas such as LOTR, entire cities built in the game). But mine has none of that, just a new world created, and anything in it has been built by players.

Survival has monsters etc roaming about, and even I still jump at them when they "creep" onto you :) Recommend for a 5 year old, start own local game in Creative mode to get use to the engine, then start own Survival game to experience the critters.... and once comfortable, jump onto a server :)