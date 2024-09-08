I've fired up a Bedrock Minecraft server for anyone interested. Stock vanilla install, so no confusing mods/scripts required.
server.xpd.co.nz (Standard MC ports)
Limited to 10 players online until I see how it takes the load ;)
Had one GZ'er join with kids in tow, having fun :) Any others need a distraction for their kids these holidays ? ;)
Or let the big kid in you escape ;)
cddt:
How does one go about getting started in Minecraft? Seems to be a lot of different versions/modes. My eldest is 5.
not in survival mode. As that when the creepers turn up and try and kill you. Did give my son nightmares when he was younger.
Depending on how you access will depend on what servers you can connect to. For an open server like xpd's I think you'll need bedrock on pc. For ios and playstation they run via microsoft servers.
Oh I am so there tonight after my kid has gone to bed.
There's two versions for PC - Java, and Bedrock.
Java is the "original" style, and Bedrock is the "Windows 10" version.
I think if you buy via the Microsoft store now, you get both versions.
Both have their +/- but for someone starting out, either is fine.
My server is the Bedrock version - its completely stock Survival mode, so no addons etc needed to join and play. There are some fantastic servers out there (replicas of famous movie areas such as LOTR, entire cities built in the game). But mine has none of that, just a new world created, and anything in it has been built by players.
Survival has monsters etc roaming about, and even I still jump at them when they "creep" onto you :) Recommend for a 5 year old, start own local game in Creative mode to get use to the engine, then start own Survival game to experience the critters.... and once comfortable, jump onto a server :)
Or you can set the difficulty to peaceful. Disables all hostile mobs as well as removing the requirement to eat.
The versions for iOS, Android, ChromeOS, and consoles are also the Bedrock edition. Though you can't join arbitrary servers from console. But it looks like the iOS, Android, and ChromeOS should work for that (in addition to the Windows Bedrock version).
If you want to run it on macOS or Linux, the Java edition is your only option there (which won't work with @xpd's server).
Still ticking along if anyone else wants to join..... :)
I'm not a hardcore player, I just enjoy the freedom of doing and building what I want, where I want :) No councils involved :D
