Rockstar Games took their time to implement the Battleye anti-cheat system for GTA Online, after years of illegal modders getting up to mischief.

GTA Online finally gets BattlEye anti-cheat, and some fans think it's a sign of bigger things to come

And just when GTAO was getting a breath of fresh air, the modders appear to be DDoSing Rockstar's servers in retaliation.

GTA Online server down issue detected, possible DDOS attacks (September 21, 2024)