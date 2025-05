Hi, are you asking for an opinion on if it’s a good purchase? Or anything around performance etc? It will run fine if that is what you are after.Both series S and X use upscaling to 4k and generally do not reach past 60fps in most games even in performance mode.There are…not so great posts online about the kogan q98g. You may want to see if you are okay with what you are paying for. Notably the part where the 43” only has hdmi2.0 and can only output 4k and 60hz.Edit: looks like it does have hdmi2.1 for 2/4 ports, this fella did a quick review on it. It doesn’t get bright enough for proper HDR and doesn’t have hgig so maybe don’t bother with enabling it.