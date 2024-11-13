ChristineNZL

My son has been using his PS5 on my Samsung QN90C tv with no issues. He finally has room to have it in his bedroom, but it’s not ideal on his old 32” tv. I’ve found a few monitors under $500 but have no idea what I should be looking at.
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONAOC62704/AOC-27G4-27-FHD-180Hz-Fast-IPS-Gaming-Monitor-1920
https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/computers/monitors/samsung-27-odyssey-g3-fhd-gaming-monitor-1920x1080-180hz-1ms-va-panel-g30d.html
https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/computers/monitors/samsung-27-odyssey-g5-curved-qhd-gaming-monitor-2560x1440-165hz-1ms-va-panel.html
Are these any good?
Thanks,
Christine