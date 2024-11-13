Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsGamingGaming Monitors for PS5
ChristineNZL

242 posts

Master Geek


#317771 13-Nov-2024 16:53
My son has been using his PS5 on my Samsung QN90C tv with no issues. He finally has room to have it in his bedroom, but it’s not ideal on his old 32” tv. I’ve found a few monitors under $500 but have no idea what I should be looking at.

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONAOC62704/AOC-27G4-27-FHD-180Hz-Fast-IPS-Gaming-Monitor-1920

https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/computers/monitors/samsung-27-odyssey-g3-fhd-gaming-monitor-1920x1080-180hz-1ms-va-panel-g30d.html

https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/computers/monitors/samsung-27-odyssey-g5-curved-qhd-gaming-monitor-2560x1440-165hz-1ms-va-panel.html

Are these any good?

Thanks,
Christine

Qazzy03
481 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3308715 13-Nov-2024 17:32
My preference only.
If it was me I wouldn't go for any of those. 

 

I would go with something like this, current deal https://www.cheapies.nz/node/49183#comment-243748 $411.96 with a student code. 

 

Why? 
Personal preference, I would play a game at 4k and aim for 60FPS.

 

Instead of 1080p or 1440p.
4K is 4 times the pixels of 1080p and double-ish 1440p. 

 


BTW PS5 output is capped at 120hz, so having a monitor that goes beyond that isn't value IMO. 

 

However, what your son wants and what you are willing to spend matter more than my preferences. 



ChristineNZL

242 posts

Master Geek


  #3308724 13-Nov-2024 17:42
Thanks. I'll show that to him.

SpartanVXL
1330 posts

Uber Geek


  #3308734 13-Nov-2024 18:13
Conversely a 4k 60Hz without game mode or latency reduction will not be what he wants if he plays competitive games e.g. call of duty or apex legends. Ps5 also upscales to target 4k so not always worth it depending on the game.

The ps5 does support 1440p now and the 120Hz refresh rate with VRR is worthwhile. The troublesome part is making sure the screen you get support VRR (fressync/gsync) on the hdmi port.

The ideal option is getting a 4k 120Hz led/lcd TV which ticks those boxes but likely will exceed the budget. There may be a decent Kogan or other brand with something like that available.



ChristineNZL

242 posts

Master Geek


  #3308740 13-Nov-2024 18:17
I did consider tvs (in fact we have a perfect one sitting in the garage, but it’s too big), but he can’t go bigger than a 32 inch and they seem to be very basic.

vexxxboy
4247 posts

Uber Geek


  #3308745 13-Nov-2024 18:43
i was looking at this one , free delivery

 

https://www.amazon.com.au/Gawfolk-Computer-Frameless-FreeSync，VESA-Compatible/dp/B0DF55D436/ref=sr_1_6?crid=2A4KDRBMY0IDC&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ytdsrNe7C5rztnL_1zqkk0vbPbDGFQSk5lP1_Voq9Loy9ubUhUqLUDak44HD_FFsh1WdxLpNpER2kE30vIJMFzVIj2bs0AE97ebYdMaCZxOseF3UBTJh3fv6E_VAADCmBwMJhTZVGOpI4vmQFAKTDsxqSItw05V0hEQcdLVdjF74z5QphwtZY5tYcQyvUUGbE2SbPHVxf-whWTzeLKQ-GsACfMEdIN8ix970TwXyafCmFjKYKg985zKaLbAzl9sKY7hTiso8Z6l2d_MOh-fxE_uCAyYAsiYgPTZXc_ycNk8.nEFajEYwe6bVO3jhEgjP6nhKTC8yVeiLX-yXi8GukoE&dib_tag=se&keywords=32%2Binch%2Bmonitor&qid=1731476414&sprefix=32%2Caps%2C398&sr=8-6&th=1




SpartanVXL
1330 posts

Uber Geek


  #3308860 14-Nov-2024 09:40
If your son somewhat likes competitive games then theres nothing wrong with the samsung g5 you found. It fits the bill at 1440p 120Hz, HDR probably won’t be worth to enable but at least it’s there. Bonus points if has a computer or laptop as he can hook it up for other uses.

Someone has also tried vrr and got it working, it’s apparently hit or miss due to sony’s implementation so have to look it up before buying a particular monitor.

https://www.reddit.com/r/playstation/comments/xgfkez/ps5_1440p_120hz_samsung_odyssey_g5/

If he doesn’t play online or only slower single player games then a monitor at 4k 60Hz with better colours might be a better pick. This is close to what he would get with a TV so do look at those if you can. HDR and VRR is likely to be better with a TV.

If you are open to the absolute minimum option you can opt for a cheaper 1080p 120Hz+ screen with hdmi without worrying about hdr or vrr. There are a few around but only get this if you just want a screen to play games on.

ChristineNZL

242 posts

Master Geek


  #3309018 14-Nov-2024 16:02
Okay, I’ve asked him a few more questions and he does play online games and games with his friends (Overwatch and Fortnite).

 
 
 
 

Qazzy03
481 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3309041 14-Nov-2024 17:12
I still like my preference however if your son wants the highest FPS for Overwatch and Fortnite then you will need (actually just strongly recommended) to get something that will have VRR support with the PS5.

 

Most monitors do not have VRR support for the PS5, so I went to google and this is what I found.  

 

Best Monitors For PS5/PS5 Pro - Fall 2024

 

https://www.rtings.com/monitor/reviews/best/ps5#recommendation_323407

 

One of the cheapest recommendations, is this one https://www.rtings.com/monitor/reviews/dell/g2724d

 

https://www.dell.com/en-nz/shop/dell-27-gaming-monitor-g2724d/apd/210-bjbn/monitors-monitor-accessories

 

$518.65, however you might be able to get a student discount on this. 

 

 

ChristineNZL

242 posts

Master Geek


  #3309075 14-Nov-2024 19:34
Thanks so much for that. If he’s happy to borrow from the Bank of Mum and pay back a little more, we’ll spend a bit more. I’m glad I checked here first.

Qazzy03
481 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3310863 20-Nov-2024 10:50
ChristineNZL: Thanks so much for that. If he’s happy to borrow from the Bank of Mum and pay back a little more, we’ll spend a bit more. I’m glad I checked here first.


If you haven't purchased a monitor yet.
Noel's has that Dell for $349 for black Friday, https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/dell-27-inch-qhd-gaming-monitor-%28g2724d%29/N229819.html

 

 

ChristineNZL

242 posts

Master Geek


  #3310994 20-Nov-2024 15:39
Thank you so much for posting that. I was just about to come on and let you know we’d purchased it on Monday. It’s still in the box as my husband and son are away. As soon as they’re back tomorrow we’ll be heading back for a $200 refund *fingers crossed*.

Qazzy03
481 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3311085 20-Nov-2024 18:17
ChristineNZL: Thank you so much for posting that. I was just about to come on and let you know we’d purchased it on Monday. It’s still in the box as my husband and son are away. As soon as they’re back tomorrow we’ll be heading back for a $200 refund *fingers crossed*.

 

You are welcome. 

 

Edit, OP bought from Noels, removed content about Dell's price Guarantee  

ChristineNZL

242 posts

Master Geek


  #3311087 20-Nov-2024 18:20
Oh I meant to say that we purchased it from Noel Leeming.

Qazzy03
481 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3311095 20-Nov-2024 18:31
ChristineNZL: Oh I meant to say that we purchased it from Noel Leeming.


 

All good, you have an option with Noel's as long as the product is not opened. 

 

1)

 

Speak to them and ask for the difference on a Noel Leeming Gift Card, the same policy they have under Price protection if you bought their 'extend' warranty. 

 

"If you buy something then find it cheaper in Noel Leeming or our competitors in the next 30 days, we'll refund the difference on a Noel Leeming Gift Card."

 

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/services-protection

 

However, if your Noel's does not want to come to the table under that option, because you didn't get the 'extended' warranty/ 

 

Then there is option 2)

 

Returns

 

Under the 14 Day Right of Exchange policy, you can return any product for an exchange or Noel Leeming Gift Card within 14 days of purchase. This is on the condition that the product is returned unopened and in its original condition with packaging and invoice. 

Products below are excluded from this guarantee, except where they are faulty:

 

     

  • Personal Care Items
  • Headphones
  • Gift Cards, SIM Cards, Recharge Cards and Vouchers i.e. iTunes
  • Unsealed Printer Cartridges
  • Software
  • VR headsets
  • Wearables

https://help.noelleeming.co.nz/Help/s/article/Returns

 

 

 

Note: Noel's will unlikely offer cash and instead offer gift card with the value of the difference. 

ChristineNZL

242 posts

Master Geek


  #3311505 21-Nov-2024 16:46
$200 refunded back onto our credit card. Thanks so much for all your help!

