ChristineNZL

My preference only.

If it was me I wouldn't go for any of those.

I would go with something like this, current deal https://www.cheapies.nz/node/49183#comment-243748 $411.96 with a student code.

Why?

Personal preference, I would play a game at 4k and aim for 60FPS.

Instead of 1080p or 1440p.

4K is 4 times the pixels of 1080p and double-ish 1440p.



BTW PS5 output is capped at 120hz, so having a monitor that goes beyond that isn't value IMO.

However, what your son wants and what you are willing to spend matter more than my preferences.