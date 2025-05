I've picked this back up again with intent of doing all achievements. Working through the base game at the moment and just did Ravenholm with the 'only use the gravity gun' achievement. Not looking forward to the Ep1 and Ep2 specific achievements.

tehgerbil: I dearly wished they'd release Alyx as a FPS, nonVR mode.

At it's heart its very basic and simpler compared to HL2 game play wise and I don't think it translates properly. What the non-VR version would lose is everything that makes it so special to play. It's very slick and polished and it's just so damn immersive, and really hard to put into words if you haven't got to try it. Just being in the world and examining everything, picking things up and have a good look at them in detail. A good portion of the joy also comes from all the mundane things you have to do that you don't think about in a normal FPS. There is something to say about panic fumbling a reload in a fire-fight and dropping your last magazine. It really is a shame it has such a hard barrier to experience.