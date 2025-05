First thing - when you get the console, unless your kids are actually teens I'd recommend taking it out of the box and doing all the first time setup stuff immediately, including inserting the games and letting them install. This can take a fair whack of time and is worse when there's increased demand on the servers (I.E. Christmas Day when everyone is setting up their new consoles). Nothing's quite as good a buzz kill as having to watch it update and then install the games.

For games, how old are the kids? Any issues with picking up PS4 Titles? I'm going to just dump a list of kid friendly stuff, PS4 and PS5. Both will work on the PS5.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, Sackboy, Astrobot (there's also Astros Playroom which is bundled on the console), any of the Lego games but especially Lego Star Wars, Crash Bandicoot, It Takes Two, Bugsnax, Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2, Sonic + Shadow Generations, Crash Team Racing, Spyro Trilogy, Minecraft Dungeons, Sonic Mania Plus, Spongebob Battle for Bikini Bottom.

Also, storage is a consideration. Each game, regardless of physical or digital, will fully install onto the internal storage of your PS5. You can add an M.2 SSD (look for ones labelled PS5 compatible) for additional internal storage if you're not afraid of installing an SSD and using a screwdriver, otherwise you can use a USB HDD or SSDdrive but only to run PS4 games, you can however transfer PS5 games to and from it at will.

If you expect to get a few games, I'd strongly suggest grabbing something like https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HDDLXR13201/Lexar-NM790-2TB-M2-NVMe-Internal-SSD-With-Heatsink and installing it, as a set and forget solution.