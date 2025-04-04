Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#319230 4-Apr-2025 10:22
Anyone had any issues with their xbox controller disconnecting?

It sounds like these are actually wifi connected devices rather than Bluetooth (not certain of this) but regardless mine is dropping out increasingly regularly.

Almost at the point where I'm considering a long usb c to c cable for a wired connection.

Both controllers updated.
Tried random reddit things like ensuring the xbox is not plugged into a multibox with other devices etc.

Solid wife around our house with multiple deco access points.

Just weird and frankly increasingly annoying and frustrating, especially in multiplayer games where the whole game doesn't stop just because the controller is disconnected.  Also drops comms via party chat to others, so am off for 10s or so each time this happens, and occuring every 10 mins or so.

Anyone else had anything like this?

  #3360590 4-Apr-2025 11:28
They are not wifi or bluetooth when on an xbox, they have their own protocol.

 

I found that my soundbar was the source of my controller lag and dropout issues, wireless subwoofer on it and it also uses its own 2.4GHz wireless that seems to crap all over the band.

 

Still lags occasionally, but not enough to make me deal with a cable.




