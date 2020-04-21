Hi All,

I'm a long time lurker, and have always managed to find the info required until now.

Situation:

-I have a detached garage which is around 5m from the house, and I'd like to run networking out to it from the house (gigabit is fine).

-I'd like to run a fibre line instead of Ethernet, to avoid any potential issues with inductance & interference.

-There is an existing underground conduit already carrying the power cable to the shed. I can use this, however space is a little tight for other cables (hence the preference for running a single fibre line).

-The total length of fibre required is just under 20M from the switch inside the house to the point in the garage I'd like to place the media converter.I already have a Ubiquiti Unifi switch with unused SFP ports, so was looking at various SFP modules and a fibre/Ethernet media converter.

The only thing I'm having a hard time getting my head around is the fibre cables themselves. I know I need LC connectors, as they're much easier to pull through the conduit, and I'm ideally after Single Mode (SM), so that I only have to use one fibre line. However, it seems I can only find 10m SM cables, and no 20m ones. Whereas there's plenty of longer Multi Mode ones.

Question:

Is it possible to only use one of the two fibres for a SM connection, essentially being able to have two separate connections over one MM cable?



I was looking at using the following equipment:



Ubiquiti Media Converter (UF-AE)

Ubiquiti Single Mode Fibre SFP modules x2 (UF-SM-1G-S)

I'll decide on cable once I figure out what I need (hence asking here).