We need a need router, we currently have the standard spark and most of the ports have stopped working, we also don't get good wifi around the house anymore. I have been looking at the TP-Link either AX10 or AX50 and now have been recommended the Spark smart modem & mesh.

Which would be better for us, I'm not concerned with house much i need to spend, just want something decent. We are a family of 6 with about 8 wifi devices and 3 wired devices. Thanks