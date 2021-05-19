

I decided to go get myself the D-link COVR. It seems to do what I want but with a noticeable exception (that I’ve managed to work around).

I got a few of the arlec smart powerboards for in the shed and they were easy to setup on the nighthawk but were a complete annoyance on the D-link.

Basically, your phone has to be on the 2.4 network when configuring them even if you provide the wifi credentials. Somy work around was to turn off the nearest mesh extender when till I’m half bars and then attach it to the network. This does mean there’s not much signal for the device, so when it looks like it starts to configure, I switch the mesh extender on and the signal boosts amd nicely connects the device.

So I have a workaround that only took me half hour to figure out but that is why I originally wanted a system that can do.



On other notes the D-Link COVR X1800 isn’t bad at all, and configuration is quite reasonable (except for being able to turn 2.4 / 5 ghz radios off lol)