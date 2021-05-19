I'm currently running a Netgear Nighthawk MR60 WiFi 6 mesh network and tbh it's trash. There's minimal configuration capabilities and even though I have a satellite sitting in the office, speeds next to it suck.
The challenge I have is that a fair amount of smart devices now require to only use the 2.4Ghz band. I've been looking through guides for a number of mesh setups, and there doesn't seem anyway that I can select which band a device connects to.
I have the HomePod minis, and they really don't do well having one on 5Ghz, one on 2.4Ghz, and there's no way for me to force them to use one. Even if I setup another network, I can't clarify it's 2.4 or 5 alone.
Any ideas? Would like to future proof with wifi 6, but on rural wireless (and may go starlink), so not great speeds.