As @OzoneNZ mentions, the Meraki won't have the VLAN10 tag set on it. Options include:

- Contacting your ISP and asking for the VLAN10 requirement on your fibre to be turned off. I've had this done with new connections and its not a problem, but never asked for it to be done with an existing live connection.

- Connect the Meraki behind the ISP router so it connects to the cloud controller, and set the VLAN10 tag on the WAN side (assuming this is possible). Once done and the device has received the new config, connect it directly to the ONT. If possible, perhaps do this on a second port set up as a second WAN connection, so you have one WAN with VLAN10 tagged and one without. You would only use one at a time but this may be helpful if ever you need to do some troubleshooting involving the ISP router. (Note I've never used a Meraki.)