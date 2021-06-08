Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Unifi Controller 6.2.25 Update - USW Flex Mini VLAN Issues
AndyT

108 posts

Master Geek


#287135 8-Jun-2021 22:05
Send private message

Has anyone experienced USW Flex Mini VLAN issues following the recent controller update to 6.2.25?

 

I'm aware of (and accept for the price of the units) the seriously limited VLAN functionality of the USW FM, but I used to be able to set the switch port profile feeding the Apple TV 4K per the profile for that particular VLAN, configured in both the upstream Edgerouter ER-X and Unifi Controller Network settings.

 

However, since the update to 6.2.25, I have to set the switch port profile to "All" i.e. trunk to get any connectivity on the Apple TV, but then of course I lose network segmentation and VLAN firewall configuration.

 

A further quirk is that the 6.2.25 controller shows all VLANs as having the native network to be the same as the VLAN rather than the main LAN - which I don't recall in earlier controller versions? i.e. in the case of the Apple TV, the VLAN name is "Apple TV VLAN 7" and the native network is also "Apple TV VLAN 7", not "LAN", which doesn't seem correct?

 

Any thoughts and insights that get me back on track are welcome ... as otherwise I'm confused and lacking confidence in Unifi controller updates.

 

 

 

Thanks & regards,

 

Andy T

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
Zeon
3859 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2721535 9-Jun-2021 23:09
Send private message

Can you provide screenshots of your config for VLAN and the switch port config?

 

I just bought a USW flex mini (without realising the limitations on VLAN) in the weekend and only after found that you can't use custom switch profiles :(

 

I take it your strategy is to have the AppleTV on its own VLAN? You should be able to have a trunk port into the switch and then have a port which is untag specifically for the VLAN you want it on.

 

In my use case I want to run a wireless access point from it with only a couple of VLANs trunked for the WIFI networks but will probably end up just trunking all VLANs considering thats all you seem to be able to do.....




Speedtest 2019-10-14

AndyT

108 posts

Master Geek


  #2727536 11-Jun-2021 23:03
Send private message

Screenshots attached as requested.

 

Correct on strategy.

 

USW FMs are pretty useful providing their limitations are acceptable. I have six of them in various networks. The current issue is with VLAN 7 on wired connect from ER-X eth1 via two daisy Chained USW FMs

 

Hardware may have been fried and / or software corrupted in recent storms & floods here in North Canterbury.

 

 

 

Spyware
2971 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2727550 12-Jun-2021 08:27
Send private message

vlan id=7 is tagged on eth1 hence why it doesn't work. You want to present id=7 as untagged.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



AndyT

108 posts

Master Geek


  #2727798 13-Jun-2021 00:32
Send private message

Resolved.

 

Audit of entire set up showed-up that the router IP for VLAN 7 was incorrect in the ER-X VLAN DHCP settings. Once reconfigured, VLAN 7 works fine.

 

Not sure how it happened as used to be fine.

 

Anyway, now resolved.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 