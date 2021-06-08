Has anyone experienced USW Flex Mini VLAN issues following the recent controller update to 6.2.25?

I'm aware of (and accept for the price of the units) the seriously limited VLAN functionality of the USW FM, but I used to be able to set the switch port profile feeding the Apple TV 4K per the profile for that particular VLAN, configured in both the upstream Edgerouter ER-X and Unifi Controller Network settings.

However, since the update to 6.2.25, I have to set the switch port profile to "All" i.e. trunk to get any connectivity on the Apple TV, but then of course I lose network segmentation and VLAN firewall configuration.

A further quirk is that the 6.2.25 controller shows all VLANs as having the native network to be the same as the VLAN rather than the main LAN - which I don't recall in earlier controller versions? i.e. in the case of the Apple TV, the VLAN name is "Apple TV VLAN 7" and the native network is also "Apple TV VLAN 7", not "LAN", which doesn't seem correct?

Any thoughts and insights that get me back on track are welcome ... as otherwise I'm confused and lacking confidence in Unifi controller updates.

Thanks & regards,

Andy T