Im after a system to bridge an existing wireless network to a bunch of machines in a new office that do not have wireless. My thoughts was a wireless access point in a bridged / repeater mode with a switch running off it for the desktops. It is purely for internet and doesnt have to be fantastic as they are only there one day a week. Running extra cabling for their needs is too cost prohibitive for the time they are there.

I contacted PB Tech and they recommended a UAP-AC-LITE.

Now I know I can mesh two of them (as in unifi ones) together etc but for the life of me I cannot work out how to get it to bridge with an existing network - I do not know what the place has for wireless gear atm.

Can these devices be bridged with a different brand of wireless gear? If so anyone got any suggestions on how I do this? Ive spent a while mucking around with it all on my existing gear and havent had any luck.

Im thinking at this stage the unifi AP was the wrong buy and wrong recommendation.

To clarify

Existing Network/Internet < wireless bridge > New network