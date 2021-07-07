Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Unifi AP-Lite Bridging
askelon

#288546 7-Jul-2021 14:15
Im after a system to bridge an existing wireless network to a bunch of machines in a new office that do not have wireless.  My thoughts was a wireless access point in a bridged / repeater mode with a switch running off it for the desktops.  It is purely for internet and doesnt have to be fantastic as they are only there one day a week.  Running extra cabling for their needs is too cost prohibitive for the time they are there. 

 

I contacted PB Tech and they recommended a UAP-AC-LITE.  

 

Now I know I can mesh two of them (as in unifi ones) together etc but for the life of me I cannot work out how to get it to bridge with an existing network - I do not know what the place has for wireless gear atm.  

 

Can these devices be bridged with a different brand of wireless gear?  If so anyone got any suggestions on how I do this? Ive spent a while mucking around with it all on my existing gear and havent had any luck. 

 

Im thinking at this stage the unifi AP was the wrong buy and wrong recommendation.  

 

 

 

To clarify

 

Existing Network/Internet < wireless bridge > New network

cyril7
  #2740582 7-Jul-2021 14:18
Hi, I dont believe you can achieve what you are after with a UniFi device, its simply not supported.

 

Purhaps try a Mikrotik or a Ubnt Nano station

 

Cyril

askelon

  #2740586 7-Jul-2021 14:33
Thats my general opinion on it too.  Big pain in the butt.  Good thing I have a plan B providing that works!  

Mehrts
  #2740751 7-Jul-2021 17:32
I know the old Apple Airport Extreme & Express Base Stations could be configured to "join another network", where they'd act as a normal wireless client, connecting to existing wifi, and then you could connect other wired devices through the LAN ports.

 

UniFi APs only allow meshing (wireless uplinking) between themselves, no third-party brands are supported with this.



Ruphus
  #2740773 7-Jul-2021 18:08
You can create a bridge with multiple Unifi APs or use the Unifi AP as the base with another branded AP in bridge mode. This guy used a router configured with DD-WRT to connect to the unifi ap.

