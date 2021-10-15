Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Opinions on super WiFi hardware (deco x20)
afe66
#290018 15-Oct-2021 09:51
Dear hivemind,

I've got one of the older 659 (?) Vodophone boxes on gigabit fibre for probably last 5 yrs or so and the WiFi has been getting spotty for last few months with low /no data transmission on occasions such that I reboot the modem which improves things.

Partner noticed the WiFi poor even when she sits a desk 3 meters away trying to zoom/teams

I have already moved channels such that there is no overlap with neighbours.

As a generalisation its the 2.4g signal which is flakey.

I'm assuming it's not a saturation issue in that at night sometimes even my bbc app on phone is slow.

Forms connection but data flow poor.

Max strain would be a zoom meeting on a laptop and an ipad playing robux at same time which I would have thought should still be within normal max out put.

One slight worry is over last week there have been occasional issues with TV netflix which is hardwired cats so it might be router generally.

So after long ramble, I'm contemplating looking into the supervising option which is free assuming I don't change is for 2 yrs.

What is the opinion about these mesh routers? Worth a go or should I see if I can get the router replaced first ?

  afe66
#2795797 15-Oct-2021 09:59
WiFi stats page show fair number of errors under sent with no error on receive or ethernet.

5g bytes 2000598476 error 126145
2.4g bytes 873065006 error 541114

  timmmay
#2795798 15-Oct-2021 10:03
Routers do seem to wear out. Your best bet is to call your ISP and tell them about the problems and ask if they can provide a modern router. If that doesn't do the job then you can look at the Vodafone guaranteed WiFi thingy I half remember but don't know its name.

 

On 2degrees I moved from a Fritzbox 7390 to 7590, which has much better Wifi and is generally more reliable.

  scuwp
#2795807 15-Oct-2021 10:22
You may find that your ISP could provide a new modem if yours is no longer fit-for-purpose, but having recently installed the X20's (VF) I would be going for that option.  The X20's can work standalone or through your modem.     




Always be yourself, unless you can be Batman, then always be the Batman



  prevaljo
#2822710 1-Dec-2021 19:22
My experience with the Deco X20s is mixed, in a household of 4 adults, browsing streaming and generally playing on the Internet the Decos are fabulous, they work and give us good coverage.  For one household member who accesses a secure network, the experience is less than good.  The laptop is an HP and obviously has a fair amount of security associated with accessing the network.  This laptop can connect at times and work flawlessly, sometimes it won't connect at all, and at other times it will connect for a period of time and then drop the connection and be unable to reconnect.  Sometimes you can connect in the room that has the Deco, move to another chair in the same room and lose connection, move back and reconnect.  Fun fun fun.  As this is a work laptop to me it's a black box, is it the Decos, is it the laptop, is it outside interference, or is it the departmental network.  To resolve the problem I fired up an old 2.4 gig wifi router and voila no connectivity issues.  My only theory is that perhaps as the Decos are set up with the same SSID for the 2.4 and 5G WiFi perhaps, depending on signal strength the laptop is swapping between signals 2.4 and 5 but I don't know. Just one of the wonders of the modern world.

