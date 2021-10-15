Dear hivemind,



I've got one of the older 659 (?) Vodophone boxes on gigabit fibre for probably last 5 yrs or so and the WiFi has been getting spotty for last few months with low /no data transmission on occasions such that I reboot the modem which improves things.



Partner noticed the WiFi poor even when she sits a desk 3 meters away trying to zoom/teams



I have already moved channels such that there is no overlap with neighbours.



As a generalisation its the 2.4g signal which is flakey.



I'm assuming it's not a saturation issue in that at night sometimes even my bbc app on phone is slow.



Forms connection but data flow poor.



Max strain would be a zoom meeting on a laptop and an ipad playing robux at same time which I would have thought should still be within normal max out put.



One slight worry is over last week there have been occasional issues with TV netflix which is hardwired cats so it might be router generally.



So after long ramble, I'm contemplating looking into the supervising option which is free assuming I don't change is for 2 yrs.



What is the opinion about these mesh routers? Worth a go or should I see if I can get the router replaced first ?