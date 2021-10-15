Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Asustor NAS - ADM 4 upgrade gone wrong
wratterus

1501 posts

Uber Geek


#290026 15-Oct-2021 17:30


Anyone here use an Asus NAS? I've got an AS1002T.

 

The other day I updated to ADM 4.0.0.RMD2 - to be honest I didn't really look at the upgrade notice, I've periodically updated it now and then when I log in & it asks - anyway after updating the whole thing has gone a bit wrong. None of the apps work, I can remove apps, but can't install any, they just hang indefinitely. Doesn't seem to be a lot online about it. Am about to factory reset it and see if that fixes it. 

 

Wondering if anyone here runs one and did the upgrade without issues? Thanks. 

mdav056
547 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2796052 15-Oct-2021 21:59


Yes, I have the v2 version, and I updated yesterday, and am having no problems at all.  So, sorry, I can't help.  Turning off and on might be a good start...but I bet you've done that.




wratterus

1501 posts

Uber Geek


  #2796169 16-Oct-2021 10:39


Thanks, yeah tried all the normal things. Did a reset last night, it has come right now. The main app I run on it now needs to run in a Docker container and I'm having trouble getting that re-setup too. Think it's permissions issues, I've not used Docker before. 

wratterus

1501 posts

Uber Geek


  #2870423 17-Feb-2022 15:42


Bump on this one. Think my NAS is a sort of a brick, thanks to the update. It seems that portainer is not available for this particular model, I've tried side loading but have had no success, so I don't seem to be able to manage anything in docker correctly. Perhaps it's possible to work around it, but I've not had any luck. 

 

 

 

Just re-posting in case anyone else is handy with these NAS devices and has any ideas. Perhaps I should try and put the older version of ADM back on, not sure how to go about that though, apparently you can't downgrade, although I'm sure that's only through the webUI. 



wratterus

1501 posts

Uber Geek


  #2888009 18-Mar-2022 09:08


Right, just to add to this in case anyone else has this issue. 

 

My particular NAS, the AS1002T (version 1 apparently) can't run portainer. Have been in contact with Asustor support, they even connected in remotely to the NAS, and their official word is this NAS can't run Portainer for "security reasons". They advise it can't be side loaded, and the NAS can't be downgraded to v.3.xx....so that's pretty annoying. 

 

 

