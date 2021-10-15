Anyone here use an Asus NAS? I've got an AS1002T.

The other day I updated to ADM 4.0.0.RMD2 - to be honest I didn't really look at the upgrade notice, I've periodically updated it now and then when I log in & it asks - anyway after updating the whole thing has gone a bit wrong. None of the apps work, I can remove apps, but can't install any, they just hang indefinitely. Doesn't seem to be a lot online about it. Am about to factory reset it and see if that fixes it.

Wondering if anyone here runs one and did the upgrade without issues? Thanks.