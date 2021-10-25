Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Niscoupe

94 posts

Master Geek


#290161 25-Oct-2021 08:01
We are currently setting up a new POS system and we want to use ethernet printers connected to our network. With only 3 ethernet connections on the modem what is the best way of adding connection capacity? Ethernet switch, splitter or hub?

SomeoneSomewhere
758 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2800565 25-Oct-2021 08:05
Switches.

 

Hubs are basically no longer made and are just a catch-all term for a switch now.

 

Splitters are just a way of getting two (slow) connections down one cable. It needs to be split back apart at both ends.

cyril7
8749 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2800570 25-Oct-2021 08:08
Hi you will require a switch, hubs are not advised and regardless went the way of the Dodo.

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHDLK1005A/D-Link-DGS-1005A-5-Port-Gigabit-Switch-Plastic-Hou

Cyril

Linux
9081 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2800645 25-Oct-2021 10:47
5 port switch cheap as chips



Niscoupe

94 posts

Master Geek


  #2804129 30-Oct-2021 10:40
Thanks for the advice, all operating fine now. Was also wanting to utilise the old serial/Rs232 printers....is there a usb to serial option available that works on a Android POS system? Have tried a Digitech XC4834 adapter only to realise it is for Windows based systems only..

raytaylor
3679 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2804319 30-Oct-2021 15:07
Niscoupe:

 

Thanks for the advice, all operating fine now. Was also wanting to utilise the old serial/Rs232 printers....is there a usb to serial option available that works on a Android POS system? Have tried a Digitech XC4834 adapter only to realise it is for Windows based systems only..

 

 

You will be unlikely to find one. Most android or ipad POS systems use network printers or some sort of cloud hosted backend.  




Ray Taylor

There is no place like localhost

