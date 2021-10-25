We are currently setting up a new POS system and we want to use ethernet printers connected to our network. With only 3 ethernet connections on the modem what is the best way of adding connection capacity? Ethernet switch, splitter or hub?
Switches.
Hubs are basically no longer made and are just a catch-all term for a switch now.
Splitters are just a way of getting two (slow) connections down one cable. It needs to be split back apart at both ends.
Thanks for the advice, all operating fine now. Was also wanting to utilise the old serial/Rs232 printers....is there a usb to serial option available that works on a Android POS system? Have tried a Digitech XC4834 adapter only to realise it is for Windows based systems only..
Niscoupe:
You will be unlikely to find one. Most android or ipad POS systems use network printers or some sort of cloud hosted backend.
Ray Taylor
There is no place like localhost