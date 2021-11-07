Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Fibre router automatic IPv6 Wan address renewal?
Gordy7

1547 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#290376 7-Nov-2021 15:06
Send private message

I recently found that I could not access the internet or DNS servers via IPv6.

 

My router showed that I had been given an IPv6 Wan address by my ISP.

 

I could Ping the IPv6 Wan address ok but could get no further to the internet.

 

Eventually I did a router factory reset and reconfigured my settings.

 

IPv6 internet access was restored. I noted that I now have a new IPv6 Wan address.

 

I still don't know if there is a router bug or a problem with my ISP.

 

Is there an easy way to renew a router IPv6 connection with an ISP without doing a router factory reset?

 

I am using a Skinny Smart Modem (latest firmware) on Slingshot.

 

I used the same router/modem (earlier firmware) with IPv6 for a year with Orcon without problem. Same Vocus network I guess.

 

TIA for any help 😀 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

ProbablyAGeek
19 posts

Geek


  #2809256 8-Nov-2021 12:34
Send private message

I think you'll find it is caused by a bug in the lastest firmware you downloaded, Skinny/Spark don't run IPv6 and so they probably won't put any effort into getting the Manufacturer to fix any IPv6 (or in this case sounds like DHCPv6) related bugs.

 

 

 

Gordy7:

 

Is there an easy way to renew a router IPv6 connection with an ISP without doing a router factory reset?

 

 

On most routers I've played with, rebooting or just unplugging the WAN cable and plugging it back in will renew both DHCPv4 and DHCPv6 leases. You may find it'll help to keep the router disconnected for longer than the DHCP lease time (not sure if you'll be able to find that in your router, may have to call Orcon), this will make sure both your router and the ISP router are in a clean state.

Gordy7

1547 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2809268 8-Nov-2021 12:55
Send private message

I just Googled DHCPv6 lease time.... 12 hours! Not sure if that applies in this case.

 

I did try rebooting the router with no fix to IPv6.

 

So quicker to factory reset and reconfigure the router.

 

So maybe there is an IPv6 bug in the Spark/Skinny Smart Modem.

 

First time I have lost IPv6 in nearly 18 months of use.

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

ProbablyAGeek
19 posts

Geek


  #2809289 8-Nov-2021 13:57
Send private message

Gordy7:

 

I just Googled DHCPv6 lease time.... 12 hours! Not sure if that applies in this case.

 

I did try rebooting the router with no fix to IPv6.

 

So quicker to factory reset and reconfigure the router.

 

So maybe there is an IPv6 bug in the Spark/Skinny Smart Modem.

 

First time I have lost IPv6 in nearly 18 months of use.

 

 

12 hours is just the default, it's a configurable option, talking to Orcon will probably be the easiest way to get it. If you are able to get a packet capture the DHCPv6 process it'll be in there. 

 

 

 

There should be no difference between rebooting the router and doing a factory reset in this case unless the manufacturer has really screwed something up. I think you'll find that in the time it takes you to factory reset and then reconfigure the router the DHCP lease has expired and that's why you can get a new lease and it starts working again. Try just rebooting the router and leaving it unplugged for the same amount of time. 

 

 

 

Or just downgrade the firmware to the one that was working fine for 18 months...

 

 



Gordy7

1547 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2870735 18-Feb-2022 09:58
Send private message

Just noticed my network has lost IPv6 again. I am with Slingshot on 900/500 fibre.

 

My Skinny Smart Modem (fw 6.00.18b02) has been up for 81 days.

 

Tried repowering my Modem with a delay of 2 minutes. IPv6 not restored.

 

Did the factory reset and re-entered my config. IPv6 restored.

 

WAN IPv6 addresses have remained the same.

 

 

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

