I recently found that I could not access the internet or DNS servers via IPv6.

My router showed that I had been given an IPv6 Wan address by my ISP.

I could Ping the IPv6 Wan address ok but could get no further to the internet.

Eventually I did a router factory reset and reconfigured my settings.

IPv6 internet access was restored. I noted that I now have a new IPv6 Wan address.

I still don't know if there is a router bug or a problem with my ISP.

Is there an easy way to renew a router IPv6 connection with an ISP without doing a router factory reset?

I am using a Skinny Smart Modem (latest firmware) on Slingshot.

I used the same router/modem (earlier firmware) with IPv6 for a year with Orcon without problem. Same Vocus network I guess.

TIA for any help 😀