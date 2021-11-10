CrunchiePotatoes:

Hi All
Im just about to move in to a new place and wanting to get some decent networking gear.
Basically I'm looking for a setup with more power and control than what I'd get with a ISP supplied router/AP. For example I want decent wireless performance/stability for a few wifi smart devices and enough firewall control to be able to prevent devices that have no right talking to the internet, phoning home etc.
In terms of devices on the network I would want to support
- ~4 or 5 Ethernet connected, including a Home Assistant server running on a pi
- 2 PoE Reolink security Cams (currently just recording to SD card)
- WiFi - Several laptops/phones etc and a bunch of wifi smart devices
- Future - I'll look to add a NAS and maybe an NVR at some point (perhaps a Synology box that appears to do both, or maybe set up my own...)
The layout of the house is kinda long with lots of walls etc, so thinking two WiFi AP's would be good.
What I have considered so far:
- Unifi Dream Machine (or Pro) - from a software point of view it looks like this would give me great control over the network and could easily add a Ubiquti AP. I would still be needing to add some extra switching capability though. Overall Im not sure if this is worth the cost. And not super thrilled with the form factor of the UDM.
- A Ubiquiti EdgeRouter ER-X-SFP + a switch (such as the TP-Link TL-SG108PE) + 2 PoE APs (maybe ubiquiti again) - This option is definitely saving some money, Im just a little unsure if the Edgerouter is really appropriate for what I want and what can be done with it?
- Instead of the EdgeRouter as above, using something running PFsense - but not sure what the best hardware for that might be...
Are there any good options I have missed?
What would you suggest I try?
Thanks!