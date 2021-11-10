CrunchiePotatoes:

An ER-X has a tiny CPU, which means that once you have a decent firewall setup with multiple subnets (required if you want to isolate your untrustworthy IoT devices), rebooting it will take ages as it uses its CPU to parse the configuration. Once booted, it should be capable of routing gigabit traffic just fine as it uses routing hardware to offload all of that. But there are some features (such as QoS = Quality of Service) which will prevent offloading if they are enabled, and then the routing speed with any decent firewall setup will drop to well below 200 Mbit/s. Generally the features that prevent offloading are not needed with a high speed connection though - so the decision to use an ER-X really depends on how much a boot time of up to 10 minutes will annoy you. With my ERL, which has slightly bettter CPU, I was eventually getting around 7 minute boot times, and the time taken to make configuration changes was similarly affected. So after using it for a number of years, I replaced it with an ER4, which has a much better CPU, and also more RAM, so that it can handle larger connection tables which can be important if you do torrents as I do. I found that my torrent performance increased noticeably, but other traffic that only uses a single connection or a small number of connections ran at the same speed as with the ERL. I really like and use the full capabilities provided by a router like the ER series. I have even written some scripts that directly use the underlying Debian Linux networking to do some things my ERL and ER4 do not do directly from the Ubiquiti firmware.

A Dream Machine may be overkill - you can run the same control software that you get on a DM as a program on a PC. It does not need to be running all the time, but there are some things that can work better if it is. So if you have a PC that is already running 24/7, you can just install the UniFi software on it and get a cheaper Ubiquiti access point or two. The PC software does use a fair bit of resources on a PC (I think it is all Java, and it also needs a database), but I have it installed on a decent Ubuntu 20.04 PC that does MythTV for my mother and it seems to be working well. I have a Ubiquiti FlexHD access point attached to it. When the time comes to update to the latest WiFi standards (when I have devices that use them), I will be considering getting two APs as I do have one small area of the house where there is fairly bad WiFi signal.

As well as my ER4 and FlexHD, I also have an EdgeSwitch 24 as my Ethernet switch. This is a full commercial grade smart switch with heaps of features and full VLAN control. One of the simplest features is one I like best - it allows you to add names to each Ethernet port in its GUI, so I no longer need to keep track of what is plugged into each port except to give it a descriptive name.