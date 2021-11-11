Hey everyone, I've been trying to get a firm answer by checking FAQ's etc to no avail, and I tried searching here back to about May but couldn't find the exact answer.
Anywho, my house has a single ethernet outlet (RJ45?) in an office room which is connected to my 2Degrees modem and provides good Wi-Fi (I'm on their gigabit plan). I also run an ethernet cable from the modem to my PC which is at the other end of the house - which is blazing fast but the cable is annoying to look at.
I'm getting a sparky over next week for some odd jobs - in my head I was going to ask about installing a second RJ45 jack in the wall next to the PC, thinking I could just plug a much shorter ethernet cable into that and be good to go, but I now feel like that is totally wrong?
So I guess my question is - Would I have to move the modem into the room with the PC and then run a shorter cable to the PC from there, or is there another method of connecting the PC direct to fibre?
I have the standard Chorus fibre ONT installed in my garage if that's any help.
Again, sorry if this is a dumb or common question.
Cheers!