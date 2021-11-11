Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Dumb question about new ethernet outputs (I think?)
Snakse

#290440 11-Nov-2021 19:52
Hey everyone, I've been trying to get a firm answer by checking FAQ's etc to no avail, and I tried searching here back to about May but couldn't find the exact answer.

 

 

 

Anywho, my house has a single ethernet outlet (RJ45?) in an office room which is connected to my 2Degrees modem and provides good Wi-Fi (I'm on their gigabit plan). I also run an ethernet cable from the modem to my PC which is at the other end of the house - which is blazing fast but the cable is annoying to look at.

 

 

 

I'm getting a sparky over next week for some odd jobs - in my head I was going to ask about installing a second RJ45 jack in the wall next to the PC, thinking I could just plug a much shorter ethernet cable into that and be good to go, but I now feel like that is totally wrong? 

 

 

 

So I guess my question is - Would I have to move the modem into the room with the PC and then run a shorter cable to the PC from there, or is there another method of connecting the PC direct to fibre?

 

 

 

I have the standard Chorus fibre ONT installed in my garage if that's any help.

 

 

 

Again, sorry if this is a dumb or common question.

 

 

 

Cheers!

 

 

 

 

jamesrt
  #2811260 11-Nov-2021 21:08
Effectively, what you want is for your sparky to install TWO new RJ45 sockets, one next to the existing one in your office, and one in the room with the PC; and to link them together.  You have a new short lead lead from the "modem" (actually a router) to new RJ45 in that room, and then one from the other new one to the PC.

 

This is functionally the same as your existing long cable; but the sparky should be able to hide all the wiring.

 

The way you describe it, the existing office socket connects the "modem" (router) to the Chorus ONT; and that's your internet connection - running another cable to the ONT won't provide any value to you.

 

And there's so such thing as a dumb question - none of us knew this either originally...

Snakse

  #2811264 11-Nov-2021 21:20
That's awesome, thanks very much. Appreciate the router/modem correction too. I'll see what they reckon next week.

Mehrts
  #2811488 12-Nov-2021 10:56
To put it basically, the ISP box is an all-in-one unit which has:

 

-A modem, which is used to modulate/demodulate the signal over copper phone lines (for ADSL/VDSL).
-A router, this is what basically directs all traffic to where it needs to go over the internet. Think of it as a post centre, directing & receiving mail only for you.
-A switch which allows you to connect multiple wired devices to the local network
-A wifi access point, which basically acts as a wireless version of a switch, allowing you to connect multiple wireless devices to the local network.



Snakse

  #2813998 16-Nov-2021 19:23
Effectively, what you want is for your sparky to install TWO new RJ45 sockets, one next to the existing one in your office, and one in the room with the PC; and to link them together.  You have a new short lead lead from the "modem" (actually a router) to new RJ45 in that room, and then one from the other new one to the PC.

 

This is functionally the same as your existing long cable; but the sparky should be able to hide all the wiring.

 

The way you describe it, the existing office socket connects the "modem" (router) to the Chorus ONT; and that's your internet connection - running another cable to the ONT won't provide any value to you.

 

And there's so such thing as a dumb question - none of us knew this either originally...

 

 

 

 

Just bumping to say this worked perfectly today. 20m cable through my house be damned 😎

