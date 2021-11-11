Effectively, what you want is for your sparky to install TWO new RJ45 sockets, one next to the existing one in your office, and one in the room with the PC; and to link them together. You have a new short lead lead from the "modem" (actually a router) to new RJ45 in that room, and then one from the other new one to the PC.

This is functionally the same as your existing long cable; but the sparky should be able to hide all the wiring.

The way you describe it, the existing office socket connects the "modem" (router) to the Chorus ONT; and that's your internet connection - running another cable to the ONT won't provide any value to you.

--

And there's so such thing as a dumb question - none of us knew this either originally...