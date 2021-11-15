Hi,
Set up a new UDM Pro over the weekend (has Network software V6.4.54); The WAN is connected through to Orcon (using DHCP/VLan 10) and internet is working fine. In the classic dashboard I am getting a warning saying that "Your set up needs attention - No internet connection detected" also the ISP Load is unknown. Seems like bug and from reading online and post suggest that you configure the Echo Server to use another address like google as opposed to ping.ubnt.com. This didn't seem to do anything. Has anyone else got this issue or managed to resolve it?
Thanks