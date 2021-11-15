Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
rabba

46 posts

Geek

ID Verified

#290491 15-Nov-2021 12:00
Hi,

 

Set up a new UDM Pro over the weekend (has Network software V6.4.54); The WAN is connected through to Orcon (using DHCP/VLan 10) and internet is working fine.  In the classic dashboard I am getting a warning saying that "Your set up needs attention - No internet connection detected" also the ISP Load is unknown.  Seems like  bug and from reading online and post suggest that you configure the Echo Server to use another address like google as opposed to ping.ubnt.com.  This didn't seem to do anything.  Has anyone else got this issue or managed to resolve it?

 

Thanks

Jiriteach
746 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2813139 15-Nov-2021 12:04
Most likely a bug in the UI. Very common - I would get used to this.

The latest versions of Network Manager is better but you will find these bugs especially between the old and new UI’s. All the focus is on the new Ui.

If you do update to the early adopter versions - note that backups cannot be restored between older versions (as a one-off).

