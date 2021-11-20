Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)WAN port pinouts on Chorus ONT 100/200
tionge

17 posts

Geek


#290570 20-Nov-2021 14:55
Hi all,

 

I just want to find out which ethernet pins are used on the Chorus ONT (model 100/200) WAN port (marked GE1) please? Is it pin 3, 4, 5 & 6?

 

Many thanks.

richms
25325 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2816137 20-Nov-2021 14:58
Its a gigabit ethernet port, so all of them.

 

 




tionge

17 posts

Geek


  #2816141 20-Nov-2021 15:22
Thanks for your reply.

 

LAN only uses 1, 2, 3 & 6... So I think the WAN port does not use all of them...

 

I want to split the WAN and LAN, so if WAN is using pin 3, 4, 5 & 6, then I can get 2x Dynamix C-RJ45LT6 and complete my whole house setup.

 

 

sdavisnz
935 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2816143 20-Nov-2021 15:41
tionge:

 

Thanks for your reply.

 

LAN only uses 1, 2, 3 & 6... So I think the WAN port does not use all of them...

 

I want to split the WAN and LAN, so if WAN is using pin 3, 4, 5 & 6, then I can get 2x Dynamix C-RJ45LT6 and complete my whole house setup.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wan is a connection that needs to be authenticated with a router, which can then spit out a lan, from the intergrated switch, you can split these lan into 100mb ports with a rj45 splitter, but thats not a great idea,

 

 

 

your thought process is wrong.

 

 

 

Spyware
3009 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2816144 20-Nov-2021 15:47
tionge:

 

Thanks for your reply.

 

LAN only uses 1, 2, 3 & 6... So I think the WAN port does not use all of them...

 

I want to split the WAN and LAN, so if WAN is using pin 3, 4, 5 & 6, then I can get 2x Dynamix C-RJ45LT6 and complete my whole house setup.

 

 

The splitters as sold solve the problem for you, you don't have to think about it. You merely connect standard path leads to the splitters. Obviously the other pairs are 5,4 and 7,8. The Ethernet ports are all identical and each port uses 1,2 and 3,6 for FastEthernet.

 

You should be using C-RJ45LT2. Running sufficient cable is better idea than using splitters. Or use switches and tag the WAN traffic.




tionge

17 posts

Geek


  #2816147 20-Nov-2021 16:02
Thanks for your reply, then can the following be done? I want to setup a mesh network with ethernet backhaul but there is only one RJ45 port in ground floor living room and one RJ45 port in 1st floor living room.

 

 

 

 

 

tionge

17 posts

Geek


  #2816148 20-Nov-2021 16:04
Spyware:

 

tionge:

 

Thanks for your reply.

 

LAN only uses 1, 2, 3 & 6... So I think the WAN port does not use all of them...

 

I want to split the WAN and LAN, so if WAN is using pin 3, 4, 5 & 6, then I can get 2x Dynamix C-RJ45LT6 and complete my whole house setup.

 

 

The splitters as sold solve the problem for you, you don't have to think about it. You merely connect standard path leads to the splitters. Obviously the other pairs are 5,4 and 7,8. The Ethernet ports are all identical and each port uses 1,2 and 3,6 for FastEthernet.

 

You should be using C-RJ45LT2. Running sufficient cable is better idea than using splitters. Or use switches and tag the WAN traffic.

 

 

 

 

I tried C-RJ45LT2 - I have 900/500 fibre. The internet speed dropped significantly when I used C-RJ45LT2 splitter - Speedtest reported about 90/90.

Andib
1241 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2816151 20-Nov-2021 16:08
tionge:

 

I tried C-RJ45LT2 - I have 900/500 fibre. The internet speed dropped significantly when I used C-RJ45LT2 splitter - Speedtest reported about 90/90.

 

 

That is because gigabit ethernet needs all 4 pairs (8 pins). Splitting this will limit you to 100mbit.




lxsw20
2953 posts

Uber Geek


  #2816152 20-Nov-2021 16:11
Move the router to next to the ONT, then get another mesh unit and put it in the lounge. Thats the easiest way to get your full speed connection around the house. Otherwise, as above you are limited to 100 Mbit.

Spyware
3009 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2816153 20-Nov-2021 16:12
It can be done as you state with splitters but links are limited to 100 Mbps each. Changing splitters can NOT change this. If you want GbE then you can use a managed switch at either end and tag one of the networks.




tionge

17 posts

Geek


  #2816205 20-Nov-2021 16:18
Thanks everyone for your reply. I learned something today.

 

The master router used to be in the garage but there were dead zones in the house. That's why I wanted to move the router to a more central location, ie the living room.

 

So.. the solutions are either

 

1. Use wireless as the mesh backhaul or

 

2. Move the master router back to the garage - ignore the dead zones.

 

 

 

If you have other brilliant ideas, please share them with me. Thanks.

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2816211 20-Nov-2021 16:47
Your setup with splitters as shown above won't actually work, because you need to have both WAN and LAN connectivity going back from the router to the ONT location.

 

Splitters can split a cable into two cables and give 100Mbps, but they don't work the way you want them to work in your diagram.

 

 

chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2816213 20-Nov-2021 16:54
If your ISP uses VLAN 10 on the WAN interface, you don't need physical splitters, you could just use a gigabit switch...

 

ONT-------Switch-------Downstairs Switch------Router WAN
                   |                       |------------------Router LAN
                   |---------------------------Upstairs Wireless AP (not a router)

 

That's pretty ugly solution though. Better off to just put your router with the ONT, and buy two wireless AP's for upstairs/downstairs.

raytaylor
3691 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2816808 21-Nov-2021 23:22
Here is the wiring layout you would need for a 100mbit capable service. 

 

 

However my recommendation is to simply move the router to the garage, and then have
 - a router in AP mode (or)
 - one or two access points such as some TPLINK RE200 (normally a crappy repeater but in AP mode and hardwired back to garage to make them good)

 

 

 

 




