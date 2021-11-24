Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)TP link archer not allowing connections?
muzzybee

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


#290638 24-Nov-2021 19:08
We have a TP link archer ax10 router connected to a Vodafone supplied modem (with the Wi-Fi turned off) and for some reason if we leave the house when we come back our phones can’t connect to the network (happens to an iPhone 11, iPhone 8 and an iPad but also intermittently to laptops)
(Which also means we have no cell signal as we have to use Wi-Fi calling at home)

It will say that we are connected to the network but have no internet and no Wi-Fi calling and it will involve turning everything off and then we can reconnect. Annoying right!

I’m thinking an entire reset might be in order - but wondered if I could have feedback on my plan please…

Leave the modem connected to the Archer - but change this to AP mode (currently on router) and then use the 2 (currently not connected) Tp link decos (freebies from Vodafone) as a mesh network with the archer?

Thank you!!

liquidcore
131 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2818719 24-Nov-2021 19:23
What service do you have? Fibre, DSL, or HFC?

muzzybee

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2818724 24-Nov-2021 19:34
We have fibre (at least to the exchange)

MaxineN
1007 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2818728 24-Nov-2021 19:39
You need to disable DHCP on the vodafone unit OR use the AX10 as a AP(it has a mode for that) to resolve most of the issues.

 

The other question is why this setup? It's incredibly complex and you could just throw the AX10 behind the fibre connection under VLAN tag 10(unless you have a phone with VF and it's provisioned on the vodafone unit over the ONT).

 

The Decos as a mesh unit either with ethernet backhaul from the AX10 would be a good option as well.




liquidcore
131 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2818730 24-Nov-2021 19:41
It sounds like you are in a double NAT situation if you have routing functions enabled on both the Vodafone router and the X10. If you are happy with the WiFi performance of the X10, simply remove the Vodafone router and configure the X10 to do the routing as well.

muzzybee

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2818789 24-Nov-2021 20:10
I did try to remove the Vodafone unit when we bought the archer but could not get it to work without it. I did turn off the Wi-Fi on the Vodafone one.

I think this weekend I’ll try and reset and start from the beginning - just with the archer connected to the ONT and the mesh units?
(We have a fairly big house with a granny flat with a firewall that we are wanting to use the same connection across - we do have Ethernet connections that we could also use if that would be easier?)

muzzybee

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2818794 24-Nov-2021 20:25
We also have Edimax CAP300 (I think) not connected - that the electrician put in but again have never been working…. Hmmm… to many devices I think.


So Chuck out the Vodafone supplied router, connect archer straight to the ONT and then use the two Deco mesh - connected over Ethernet at opposite ends of the house?

Would that work?

liquidcore
131 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2818804 24-Nov-2021 20:49
You could even get rid of the X10, use one of the Deco units as the router, then connect the other Deco via ethernet so you have wired backhaul between the two



MaxineN
1007 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2818805 24-Nov-2021 20:53
muzzybee: We also have Edimax CAP300 (I think) not connected - that the electrician put in but again have never been working…. Hmmm… to many devices I think.


So Chuck out the Vodafone supplied router, connect archer straight to the ONT and then use the two Deco mesh - connected over Ethernet at opposite ends of the house?

Would that work?

 

Yes. Just make sure the AX10 is set to IPoE with VLAN tag 10.




muzzybee

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2820992 29-Nov-2021 11:40
Thank you for all your help!
I have got rid of the Vodafone modem, and just have the archer, one Deco mesh and we have amazing Wi-Fi throughout and have he no issues reconnecting after leaving the house!

