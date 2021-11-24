We have a TP link archer ax10 router connected to a Vodafone supplied modem (with the Wi-Fi turned off) and for some reason if we leave the house when we come back our phones can’t connect to the network (happens to an iPhone 11, iPhone 8 and an iPad but also intermittently to laptops)

(Which also means we have no cell signal as we have to use Wi-Fi calling at home)



It will say that we are connected to the network but have no internet and no Wi-Fi calling and it will involve turning everything off and then we can reconnect. Annoying right!



I’m thinking an entire reset might be in order - but wondered if I could have feedback on my plan please…



Leave the modem connected to the Archer - but change this to AP mode (currently on router) and then use the 2 (currently not connected) Tp link decos (freebies from Vodafone) as a mesh network with the archer?



Thank you!!

