Installed plenty and always find them great. Never actually had a failure of one yet, or any of the indoor UniFi AC radios for that matter. Not sure why you'd want to mesh with them when they need to be powered by PoE anyway? Assume they would mesh like any other UniFi AP though.



Coverage is obviously not amazing compared to say a ceiling mounted UAP, but they are lower gain antenna, and lower power output, so that is as expected. For a quick & simple retrofit in a premises that already has structured cabling, they are great. PoE passthrough for an IP phone for example is awesome, and the inbuilt switch is great when you only have a single cable run, but need a couple of ports.

Even if they are EOL'd, they'll still work fine with an older controller version.



A switch like the TP-Link SG108PE or SG1210P is great for a cheap option to power them, or even the SG1005LP if you don't need many ports. You could of course get a UniFi switch too, but if you don't need any smart features, any old 802.3af switch will work fine.