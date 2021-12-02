Hi all.

I have a UDM-PRO at home and a couple of AC-Lite access points. My Sony Android TV is wired connected to a USW-FlexMini switch, while my phone is connected to the AC-Lite.

When I try to control my TV from my mobile phone, using an Android TV Remote APP, the app does not find the TV to connect to. This was working prior to having the UDM-PRO in my network.



Both the TV and my phone are on the same network.

Do you have any suggestions on what I can do to troubleshoot this, please?

Cheers!

Lucas