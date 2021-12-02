Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
UDM-PRO + AndroidTV remote control not working
sud0

243 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#290760 2-Dec-2021 14:15
Hi all.

 

 

 

I have a UDM-PRO at home and a couple of AC-Lite access points. My Sony Android TV is wired connected to a USW-FlexMini switch, while my phone is connected to the AC-Lite.

 

When I try to control my TV from my mobile phone, using an Android TV Remote APP, the app does not find the TV to connect to. This was working prior to having the UDM-PRO in my network.

 


Both the TV and my phone are on the same network.

 

Do you have any suggestions on what I can do to troubleshoot this, please?

 

Cheers!
Lucas




Lucas | keybase.io/lpossamai

CYaBro
3779 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2823293 2-Dec-2021 15:16
Any VLANs or just the one network?

sud0

243 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2823321 2-Dec-2021 16:15
CYaBro:

 

Any VLANs or just the one network?

 

 

 

 

There are a couple of VLANs, as I have other networks. But my phone and my TV are in the same network/VLAN.




Lucas | keybase.io/lpossamai

fe31nz
809 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2823446 2-Dec-2021 23:47
Can your phone ping the TV's IP address?  Are both IP addresses in the same IP block (direct point to point connection), or does the traffic have to go through the router?  Do you have command line access to the UDM-Pro system?  If so, then you could probably use tcpdump to see what is happening to the packets.



sud0

243 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2823567 3-Dec-2021 08:52
fe31nz:

 

Can your phone ping the TV's IP address?  Are both IP addresses in the same IP block (direct point to point connection), or does the traffic have to go through the router?  Do you have command-line access to the UDM-Pro system?  If so, then you could probably use tcpdump to see what is happening to the packets.

 

 

 

 

Both devices are in the same network and have the same IP block (192.168.1.0/24). From my mobile phone, I can ping the TV.

 

 

 

I do have SSH access, but the TCPDUMP command shows a lot of things. It's hard to filter because I do not know which port the Android TV Remote control app uses.

 

 

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

This is the TCPDUMP output of my mobile phone: 192.168.1.179 is the IP address of my mobile phone

 

08:46:49.736264 IP 192.168.1.179.5353 > 224.0.0.251.5353: 0 PTR (QU)? _androidtvremote._tcp.local. (45)
08:46:49.755160 IP 192.168.1.179.5353 > 224.0.0.251.5353: 0 PTR (QU)? _androidtvremote._tcp.local. (45)
08:46:49.761687 IP 192.168.1.179.5353 > 224.0.0.251.5353: 0 PTR (QU)? _androidtvremote._tcp.local. (45)
08:46:49.826476 IP 192.168.1.179.39916 > 34.194.29.62.443: Flags [S], seq 1738100390, win 65535, options [mss 1460,sackOK,TS val 1951534210 ecr 0,nop,wscale 8], length 0
08:46:50.022512 IP 34.194.29.62.443 > 192.168.1.179.39916: Flags [S.], seq 3198163456, ack 1738100391, win 26847, options [mss 1460,sackOK,TS val 611396133 ecr 1951534210,nop,wscale 8], length 0
08:46:50.029714 IP 192.168.1.179.39916 > 34.194.29.62.443: Flags [.], ack 1, win 256, options [nop,nop,TS val 1951534413 ecr 611396133], length 0
08:46:50.032473 IP 192.168.1.179.39916 > 34.194.29.62.443: Flags [P.], seq 1:518, ack 1, win 256, options [nop,nop,TS val 1951534416 ecr 611396133], length 517
08:46:50.229980 IP 34.194.29.62.443 > 192.168.1.179.39916: Flags [.], ack 518, win 110, options [nop,nop,TS val 611396340 ecr 1951534416], length 0
08:46:50.231780 IP 34.194.29.62.443 > 192.168.1.179.39916: Flags [.], seq 1:1449, ack 518, win 110, options [nop,nop,TS val 611396341 ecr 1951534416], length 1448
08:46:50.232104 IP 34.194.29.62.443 > 192.168.1.179.39916: Flags [.], seq 1449:4345, ack 518, win 110, options [nop,nop,TS val 611396341 ecr 1951534416], length 2896
08:46:50.232306 IP 34.194.29.62.443 > 192.168.1.179.39916: Flags [P.], seq 4345:5672, ack 518, win 110, options [nop,nop,TS val 611396341 ecr 1951534416], length 1327
08:46:50.239145 IP 192.168.1.179.39916 > 34.194.29.62.443: Flags [.], ack 5672, win 301, options [nop,nop,TS val 1951534622 ecr 611396341], length 0
08:46:50.250284 IP 192.168.1.179.39916 > 34.194.29.62.443: Flags [P.], seq 518:644, ack 5672, win 301, options [nop,nop,TS val 1951534633 ecr 611396341], length 126
08:46:50.447858 IP 34.194.29.62.443 > 192.168.1.179.39916: Flags [P.], seq 5672:5946, ack 644, win 110, options [nop,nop,TS val 611396558 ecr 1951534633], length 274
08:46:50.452899 IP 192.168.1.179.39916 > 34.194.29.62.443: Flags [.], ack 5946, win 312, options [nop,nop,TS val 1951534835 ecr 611396558], length 0
08:46:50.456723 IP 192.168.1.179.39916 > 34.194.29.62.443: Flags [P.], seq 644:1831, ack 5946, win 312, options [nop,nop,TS val 1951534837 ecr 611396558], length 1187
08:46:50.568688 IP 192.168.1.179.5353 > 224.0.0.251.5353: 0 PTR (QU)? _androidtvremote._tcp.local. (45)
08:46:50.696657 IP 34.194.29.62.443 > 192.168.1.179.39916: Flags [.], ack 1831, win 119, options [nop,nop,TS val 611396807 ecr 1951534837], length 0
08:46:50.731858 IP 34.194.29.62.443 > 192.168.1.179.39916: Flags [P.], seq 5946:7089, ack 1831, win 119, options [nop,nop,TS val 611396842 ecr 1951534837], length 1143
08:46:50.731934 IP 34.194.29.62.443 > 192.168.1.179.39916: Flags [P.], seq 7089:7123, ack 1831, win 119, options [nop,nop,TS val 611396842 ecr 1951534837], length 34
08:46:50.737344 IP 192.168.1.179.39916 > 34.194.29.62.443: Flags [.], ack 7089, win 323, options [nop,nop,TS val 1951535121 ecr 611396842], length 0
08:46:50.737450 IP 192.168.1.179.39916 > 34.194.29.62.443: Flags [.], ack 7123, win 323, options [nop,nop,TS val 1951535121 ecr 611396842], length 0
08:46:50.932303 IP 47.241.174.254.443 > 192.168.1.179.40652: Flags [P.], seq 4020:4051, ack 1034, win 62, length 31
08:46:50.932382 IP 47.241.174.254.443 > 192.168.1.179.40652: Flags [F.], seq 4051, ack 1034, win 62, length 0
08:46:50.936775 IP 192.168.1.179.40652 > 47.241.174.254.443: Flags [R], seq 618721892, win 0, length 0
08:46:50.936862 IP 192.168.1.179.40652 > 47.241.174.254.443: Flags [R], seq 618721892, win 0, length 0
08:46:51.574794 IP 192.168.1.179.5353 > 224.0.0.251.5353: 0 PTR (QM)? _androidtvremote._tcp.local. (45)

 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Lucas | keybase.io/lpossamai

Spyware
2967 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2823623 3-Dec-2021 10:30
mDNS.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

sud0

243 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2823625 3-Dec-2021 10:35
Spyware:

 

mDNS.

 

 

 

 

Multicast DNS is enabled.




Lucas | keybase.io/lpossamai

fe31nz
809 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2823953 3-Dec-2021 18:49
The packet capture only shows one relevant thing: three mDNS requests for _androidtvremote._tcp.local.  The other traffic is two HTTPS connections to external servers (one Amazon AWS, which could be anything as half the world seems to be hosted on AWS now, and one to an Alibaba (aliexpress) server).  So it looks like your remote control app is trying to find a TV to connect to, but is not getting any mDNS replies.  As I understand it, the app is supposed to provide you with a list of TVs to connect to an you select one.  Then it will actually attempt to connect to that TV.  It may also have the ability to enter the address for the TV somehow - if that is available, try that.  Also, it appears that the Android TV remote app is now deprecated in favour of a new Google TV app, so you might like to try that instead.

 

How new is the TV?  Has it had a firmware update recently?  If it is new or has new firmware, it may only talk to the new Google TV app.  And if it does not have new firmware, it is not likely to talk to the new Google TV app.



insane
2977 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2824079 3-Dec-2021 23:24
Under the advanced options for with WLAN, do you have L2 isolation enabled?

That's assuming the UDM pro is anything similar to a USG.

sud0

243 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2824137 4-Dec-2021 09:40
fe31nz:

 

The packet capture only shows one relevant thing: three mDNS requests for _androidtvremote._tcp.local.  The other traffic is two HTTPS connections to external servers (one Amazon AWS, which could be anything as half the world seems to be hosted on AWS now, and one to an Alibaba (aliexpress) server).  So it looks like your remote control app is trying to find a TV to connect to, but is not getting any mDNS replies.  As I understand it, the app is supposed to provide you with a list of TVs to connect to an you select one.  Then it will actually attempt to connect to that TV.  It may also have the ability to enter the address for the TV somehow - if that is available, try that.  Also, it appears that the Android TV remote app is now deprecated in favour of a new Google TV app, so you might like to try that instead.

 

How new is the TV?  Has it had a firmware update recently?  If it is new or has new firmware, it may only talk to the new Google TV app.  And if it does not have new firmware, it is not likely to talk to the new Google TV app.

 

 

 

 

Thanks for your detailed reply.

 

The TV is around 5 years old and it's running its latest firmware. The android remote TV App I have installed doesn't allow me to manually type the TV's IP address. I have downloaded another app that doesn't have this feature either.

 

Google TV App isn't available for me (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.google.android.videos&hl=en&gl=us). Is that the correct one?




Lucas | keybase.io/lpossamai

sud0

243 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2824139 4-Dec-2021 09:42
insane: Under the advanced options for with WLAN, do you have L2 isolation enabled?

That's assuming the UDM pro is anything similar to a USG.

 

 

 

L2 isolation is disabled.

 

Multicast enhancements are enabled for all networks.




Lucas | keybase.io/lpossamai

sud0

243 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2824147 4-Dec-2021 10:21
I was able to get it working using this app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=zank.remote

 

 

 

It installs the app on the TV and on my Mobile phone as well.




Lucas | keybase.io/lpossamai

insane
2977 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2824265 4-Dec-2021 15:41
sud0:

I was able to get it working using this app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=zank.remote


 


It installs the app on the TV and on my Mobile phone as well.



Could you try turning off all the security features and firewall temporarily?

I had an odd instance with my security cameras where I needed to disable all protections to get them to connect, even though the fw rules were correct, and them put them back on. Some additional magic going on for sure.

