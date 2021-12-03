Nudibranch

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Help please: Edgerouter 4 wan to lan setup I just can't grasp
#290776 3-Dec-2021 14:26
Hey Everyone,

 

Terribly sorry but here's another one who just can't grasp the ER-4.

 

 

 

I'm connected to 2deg via pppoe which seems to be ok but I'm having trouble getting data from out to in. I saw a post on GZ the other week with someone else having a similar issue and I think it was resolved quickly with the help of you guys here.

 

Think it was the firewall rules or Nat masquerade or something similar. I've tried looking for that thread but unfortunately can't find it.

 

 

 

So, I've run the basic setup wizard for 2deg pppoe, set Mtus but haven't got to offloading yet. Seems I'm connected but am unsure of firewall and nat rules etc. Can't seem to get data from outside and into my lan. Can someone please remind me or point me in the right place?

 

I've tried Michealmurphys instructions but still don't get it.

 

Thanks so much for your help.

 

 

 

 

 

  #2823851 3-Dec-2021 15:35
I set one of these up the other day, factory reset and ran through the Lan2 setup again, don't make any other changes (MTU/offloading upup2 etc) until you complete the basic setup, as that will prove if the isssue is in the basic setup, or something you've done later.

 

connect the eth0 to do the basic setuyp (its all as per MichelMurphys instructions)

 

eth0 - ONT

 

eth1 to LAN

 

in eh LAN2 wizard, 

 

pppoe

 

username @snap.net (pretty sure you have t use that one)

 

vlan 10

 

dhcp

 

set the eth ports as you wont them (192.168.2.1 etc),  or either a bridge or seperate LANs, (remember the IP scopes you set)

 

apply this and reboot,

 

move your eth0 to the ONT, move your PC to eth1 and go to 192.168.2.1 and login, and you should be connected and be able to browse the internet with just these basic setting.

 

if this works, backuo your config.

 

From there you can set the MTU/offloading, additional F/W rules etc, then if it breaks, you'll know roughly where it breaks, and can quickly revert to the previous config. 

  #2823885 3-Dec-2021 15:51
Thanks for your reply nicmear,

 

Yea, I kind of am at that stage where I've tried what you suggested and before I change anything else but still don't get internet.

 

I'll try your suggestion of the different wizard.

 

 

 

Cheers!

 

 

 

 

  #2823889 3-Dec-2021 16:08
its def this wizard you wont WAN+2LAN2 wizard

