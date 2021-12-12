Hi all, does anyone have experience setting up one of these routers on gigabit fibre (Slingshot if possible?). I have the standard Chorus ONT unit (like the one on this page: https://www.chorus.co.nz/q/model-type-200) and am trying to connect this to my new Netgear router (connecting to the yellow "internet" socket), but the Nighthawk setup mobile app does not lead me to successfully get this connected when following the instructions for automatic set up. Assuming manual set up is required, but not sure on the best steps to do this. Thanks in advance for any advice.