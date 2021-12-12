Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Configuring Slingshot Gigabit Fibre to work on Netgear NightHawk RAX10?
dean0

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


#291908 12-Dec-2021 23:10
Hi all, does anyone have experience setting up one of these routers on gigabit fibre (Slingshot if possible?). I have the standard Chorus ONT unit (like the one on this page: https://www.chorus.co.nz/q/model-type-200) and am trying to connect this to my new Netgear router (connecting to the yellow "internet" socket), but the Nighthawk setup mobile app does not lead me to successfully get this connected when following the instructions for automatic set up. Assuming manual set up is required, but not sure on the best steps to do this. Thanks in advance for any advice.

corksta
2328 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2831060 12-Dec-2021 23:23
For Slingshot the connection type is DHCP, VLAN ID must be on as well with a value of 10. 




dean0

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2831832 14-Dec-2021 07:55
Excellent! Setting up a VLAN group was the answer. Thanks for your help!

