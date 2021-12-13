I'm looking at ordering a DFAS link between two sites in the same small city, instead of our previous Carrier Ethernet links.

Has anyone else got experience of what SFPs to use to drive a DFAS at 1Gbps? The two sites are only 8km apart, but looking at the location of the sites, and even assuming "as the crow flies" routes to the central exchange building, the circuit paths will be just over 10km. (I did consider running the link at 10Gbps, but the new switch at one end only supports 1Gbps SFPs, I don't want to upgrade it yet, and current traffic on the link is a max 150Mbps)

I'm assuming the service needs something like a singlemode SFPs like a Cisco GLC-EX-SMD or equivalent? This SFP is rated up to 40km

Is this a detail that we'll be told when we actually order the DFAS from one of the possible suppliers?

Any advice would be greatly appreciated.