Kia Ora,

Is it possible to back up a firmware from the Netcomm? eg. NF18ACV with software version NF18ACV.NC.Vocus-R6B043.EN as plan to upgrade to the latest version from their site (https://support.netcommwireless.com/products/nf18acv) which current version of NC2-R6B023.

This is just a precaution just in case it will cause issues after the upgrade so I can just revert back to the original firmware. Alternatively, is there any link(s) where can we get the original firmware?

Thanks