Hi guys. I have a bit of a situation here.

I have a UDM-PRO, and I'm only getting 40Mbps on a Gigabit UFW plan. My network is like this:

[ ONT -> Orcon router (Bridge mode, receives the fiber) -> UDM PRO (VLAN 10, gets the WAN IP Address). ]

I'm testing the speed directly on the UDM-PRO dashboard, and from my laptop using Speedtest.

This is what I've tried so far:

I called Orcon and they said it's all good on their end. They suggested restarting everything (which I had already done) to reset the ISP's session. We did that, but had the same issue;

Shutdown UDM-PRO via the console (and the rest of the equipment) for 30 minutes;

Connected my laptop directly to the UDM-PRO;

Disabled Threat Management and DPI;

Changed DNS (just in case) from 1.1.1.1 to 8.8.8.8 on my UDM-PRO;

Disabled the Bandwidth limitation for the Guests network (I'm not connected to this network, but just in case);

However, if I connect my laptop directly to the Orcon router and perform a speed test, it gives me 100Mbps (my USB network adapter is only 100MB). So this shows me that there is something wrong with my UDM-PRO.

I don't know what else I can do, and I do not know when this issue happened. Any suggestions are welcome, please.



Thanks!