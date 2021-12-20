Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
sud0

243 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#293008 20-Dec-2021 13:45


Hi guys. I have a bit of a situation here.

 

 

 

I have a UDM-PRO, and I'm only getting 40Mbps on a Gigabit UFW plan. My network is like this:

 

[ ONT -> Orcon router (Bridge mode, receives the fiber) -> UDM PRO (VLAN 10, gets the WAN IP Address). ]

 

 

 

I'm testing the speed directly on the UDM-PRO dashboard, and from my laptop using Speedtest.

 

 

 

This is what I've tried so far:

 

  • I called Orcon and they said it's all good on their end. They suggested restarting everything (which I had already done) to reset the ISP's session. We did that, but had the same issue;
  • Shutdown UDM-PRO via the console (and the rest of the equipment) for 30 minutes;
  • Connected my laptop directly to the UDM-PRO;
  • Disabled Threat Management and DPI;
  • Changed DNS (just in case) from 1.1.1.1 to 8.8.8.8 on my UDM-PRO;
  • Disabled the Bandwidth limitation for the Guests network (I'm not connected to this network, but just in case);

 

 

However, if I connect my laptop directly to the Orcon router and perform a speed test, it gives me 100Mbps (my USB network adapter is only 100MB). So this shows me that there is something wrong with my UDM-PRO.

 

 

 

I don't know what else I can do, and I do not know when this issue happened. Any suggestions are welcome, please.

Thanks!







 1 | 2 | 3
Jiriteach
725 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2835972 20-Dec-2021 13:49


Are you using the latest firmware or early release?

Orcon don’t use PPPoe so that’s not the issue. Something else strange must be happening.
Ive seen rare occurrences where one of the uplinks could drop speed to 100mb.

Short of a full reset - you could try reapplying firmware.
Also don’t run Speedtests from the UI - it’s rubbish.


Else a full reset should fix it.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10969 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2835974 20-Dec-2021 13:52


Remove the Orcon router - you don't need it.

 

Orcon - DHCP with VLAN 10.







sud0

243 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2835982 20-Dec-2021 14:07


michaelmurfy:

 

Remove the Orcon router - you don't need it.

 

Orcon - DHCP with VLAN 10.

 

 

 

 

I do need it. The fiber goes to that router. There is no ethernet port on the ONT, there is only a fiber that goes from the ONT to the Router. So I can't plug my UDM-PRO directly to the ONT.








sud0

243 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2835985 20-Dec-2021 14:10


Jiriteach: Are you using the latest firmware or early release?

Orcon don’t use PPPoe so that’s not the issue. Something else strange must be happening.
Ive seen rare occurrences where one of the uplinks could drop speed to 100mb.

Short of a full reset - you could try reapplying firmware.
Also don’t run Speedtests from the UI - it’s rubbish.


Else a full reset should fix it.

 

 

 

Yes, the latest firmware. Network 6.5.55 and Unifi OS version 1.10.4.

 

 

 

Yeah, looks like a full reset is the next test.






wratterus
1464 posts

Uber Geek


  #2835986 20-Dec-2021 14:12


sud0:

 

I do need it. The fiber goes to that router. There is no ethernet port on the ONT, there is only a fiber that goes from the ONT to the Router. So I can't plug my UDM-PRO directly to the ONT.

 

 

Can you provide some pics of your setup? Wondering if you may be confusing the router with the ONT. 

RunningMan
7031 posts

Uber Geek


  #2835988 20-Dec-2021 14:14


sud0: There is no ethernet port on the ONT, there is only a fiber that goes from the ONT to the Router.

 

What ONT model is this?

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10969 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2835991 20-Dec-2021 14:16


sud0:

 

I do need it. The fiber goes to that router. There is no ethernet port on the ONT, there is only a fiber that goes from the ONT to the Router. So I can't plug my UDM-PRO directly to the ONT.

 

I am so confused here. Fibre has never gone to a router, only ever to the ONT. I agree with others, photos of your setup are needed for clarification.









sud0

243 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2836015 20-Dec-2021 15:05


Okay. So, hopefully, I am not talking nonsense stuff here.

 

 

 

On the left you can see the ONT, and on the right Orcon's router. My UDM-PRO is connected to the device on the right.

 






wratterus
1464 posts

Uber Geek


  #2836021 20-Dec-2021 15:14


That white Nokia device on the right is your ONT. 

 

What speed plan are you on? Do you have a Orcon supplied router (probably Netcomm) that you can connect for testing purposes?

 

 

 

Edit - I've also realized you said you were using a USB-Ethernet adapter to test with...do you not have an Ethernet connected PC to test with? How were you testing when using the UDM? Ignore the built in speed test as mentioned, it's useless. 

 

 

 

Edit again - did you set VLAN10 on your USB-Ethernet adapter when connecting your laptop directly to the ONT?

 

 

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2836026 20-Dec-2021 15:18


Normally the Clip should be attached to the ITP rather than sticking out like that.

 

That take the cake at the most incorrect way I've ever seen one deployed!

 

 

 

Pay attention to the label on the power supply and the sticker on the right hand side, both will say chorus. That's the ONT.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

sud0

243 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2836027 20-Dec-2021 15:19


wratterus:

 

That white Nokia device on the right is your ONT. 

 

 

 

 

Oh!!! And what's that left device, then?

 

 

 

wratterus:

 

What speed plan are you on? Do you have a Orcon supplied router (probably Netcomm) that you can connect for testing purposes?

 

 

 

 

I think I still have it... but if I connect my laptop directly on the right device, I get 100Mbps, way more than the 40Mbps on my UDM-PRO. So I think I don't need to get the other router, it's clear that the issue is with the UDM.






Jiriteach
725 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2836028 20-Dec-2021 15:21


BTW - My UDM Pro is connected directly to my ONT. You don’t need another device in the middle. I’m with Orcon as well.

sud0

243 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2836029 20-Dec-2021 15:23


I see there are still questions about how I am testing the speed. It's important also to mention that no matter where I test, I always get 40Mbps Download and 80Mbps upload.

 

 

 

This is what I've done:

 

     

  1. I tested using my laptop on the WIFI. I have a bunch of AC-PRO, so the speeds should ALWAYS be more than 40Mbps. However, I always get 40 Mbps. (speedtest.net)
  2. Tested directly on the UDM-PRO dashboard - Also got 40Mbps
  3. Connected my laptop directly to the UDM-PRO via cable, also got 40Mbps (speedtest.net)
  4. Connected my laptop directly to the device on the right, got 100Mbps  (speedtest.net) - I only got 100Mbps because my USB Ethernet adaptor is 100MB.

 

 

 

So, this shows that I get more speed if I connect directly to the device on the right. So it's clear that there is an issue with the UDM PRO.






sud0

243 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2836031 20-Dec-2021 15:23


Jiriteach: BTW - My UDM Pro is connected directly to my ONT. You don’t need another device in the middle. I’m with Orcon as well.

 

 

 

How? Did you see my picture? There is no ethernet port on the device on the left in my picture.






wratterus
1464 posts

Uber Geek


  #2836032 20-Dec-2021 15:32


sud0:

 

Oh!!! And what's that left device, then?

 

 

That is essentially just a fibre termination box. I'm sure it has proper name. Edit - of course, this is just called the ITP - internal termination point. 

 

It means if you need to change out ONT, or damage the cable, it's an easy fix that doesn't require a tech to splice the fibre. Normally the ONT would be attached to it so it doesn't just pull off. 

 

Your testing methodology is a bit messed up but it does seem like there is an issue going on. Can you confirm if you do get an internet connection without setting VLAN10 on your usb-ethernet adapter when connecting your laptop direct to the ONT? That shouldn't happen I don't think...

 

 

 1 | 2 | 3






