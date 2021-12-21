Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)ER-X NordVPN config
shethjay2006

26 posts

Geek


#293018 21-Dec-2021 14:53
Send private message

I need help with ER-X NordVPN config. I have already configured the NordVPN and all the traffic is currently flowing via VPN.

 

the current config is this:

 

" modify SOURCE_ROUTE {
     rule 10 {
         description "traffic from LAN goes through VPN"
         modify {
             table 1
         }
         source {
             address 192.168.1.0/24
         }
     }
 }
"

 

This makes an issue for my streaming services. Just wondering if I can just move my one ip address traffic (192.168.1.40) of the vpn tunnel and to the normal pppoe connection.

 

Can someone please help me with that configuration?

 

 

I was thinking about applying this config. Is this correct?

 

 

 

set protocols static table 2 interface-route 0.0.0.0/0 next-hop-interface pppoe0

 

set firewall modify SOURCE_ROUTE rule 9 description 'traffic from 192.168.30.0/24 to pppoe0'
set firewall modify SOURCE_ROUTE rule 9 source address 192.168.1.4
set firewall modify SOURCE_ROUTE rule 9 modify table 2

 

set interfaces switch switch0 firewall in modify SOURCE_ROUTE

