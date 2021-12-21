shethjay2006

I need help with ER-X NordVPN config. I have already configured the NordVPN and all the traffic is currently flowing via VPN.
the current config is this:
" modify SOURCE_ROUTE {
rule 10 {
description "traffic from LAN goes through VPN"
modify {
table 1
}
source {
address 192.168.1.0/24
}
}
}
"
This makes an issue for my streaming services. Just wondering if I can just move my one ip address traffic (192.168.1.40) of the vpn tunnel and to the normal pppoe connection.
Can someone please help me with that configuration?