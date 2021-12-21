shethjay2006

I need help with ER-X NordVPN config. I have already configured the NordVPN and all the traffic is currently flowing via VPN.

the current config is this:

" modify SOURCE_ROUTE {

rule 10 {

description "traffic from LAN goes through VPN"

modify {

table 1

}

source {

address 192.168.1.0/24

}

}

}

"

This makes an issue for my streaming services. Just wondering if I can just move my one ip address traffic (192.168.1.40) of the vpn tunnel and to the normal pppoe connection.

Can someone please help me with that configuration?