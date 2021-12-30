Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
RJ45 pass through/Snap plugs versus regular plugs
robertosc

48 posts

Geek


#293122 30-Dec-2021 15:34
Send private message

I want to build some cat6 ethernet cables to wire my house. I'm gonna need 3 or 4 cables, each being 3 or 5m.

 

That's maybe the last time I'll ever need to make cables, I don't want to buy ready-to-use cables because I'll need to drill some holes in the house and wanted to keep these holes as small as possible.

 

I saw this video that recommends getting pas through/snap plugs and crimping tool and they do seem easier to use:

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NWhoJp8UQpo

 

For an unexperienced person, would you recommend such type, providing I won't be using it much? I'm looking into spending as little as possible.

 

Also, can you tell me where to buy the whatever kind of plug/crimping tool you recommend? And cat6 cable too (~20m)....

 

Thanks!

cyril7
8731 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2840576 30-Dec-2021 18:30
Send private message

Hi it's not normal to wire a house where you directly terminate on plugs, the correct method is to use solid cable and jacks (typically Keystone type).

Is there any reason why you are doing it the way you plan.

Cyril

robertosc

48 posts

Geek


  #2840580 30-Dec-2021 19:30
Send private message

I just wanted to drill some holes on the floor and pass the cables under the house to connect a couple of mesh routers.
I’m not good with manual work, if I have to make holes in the wall and put wallplates and stuff I will end up not doing it.

toejam316
1126 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2840588 30-Dec-2021 20:10
Send private message

I'd suggest if this is a permanent thing maybe you get a sparky or a mate with some know-how to do it, it's not terribly difficult to fit a wall plate and a keystone.

 

Depending on where you are, you might find a Geekzoner who'll come and help you fit it out for a few beers or a little cashie job.




Jase2985
11558 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2840595 30-Dec-2021 21:05
Send private message

i put some of these just above the skirting and drilled down (10mm extended drill bit) almost vertically through rear of the top of the skirting, through the gib, into the bottom plate and finally through the floorboards to come out under the house.

 

i then installed some Female CAT6A keystones in it as that's what the rest of the place is wired with. its not the final solution, as when we eventually renovate and removed the gib to insulate ill put in proper faceplates on the walls. but i can just unwire the keystone and rewire it though the new hole into the faceplate

 

 

robertosc

48 posts

Geek


  #2841238 1-Jan-2022 10:27
Send private message

It turns out I do have an old unused coaxial jack for TV that I could replace for an ethernet one, photo here: https://ibb.co/L0cHjj3

 

So here goes a dumb question: where I come from houses are built completely differently - no wood, only bricks. I have no idea how these cables run inside the walls. I understand these cables are set before the walls are built, is it possible to somehow run the cables inside the wall after they are made?

 

My house is from the 60s and this coaxial cable is certainly newer than that, did they have to break the walls to install it?

 

The cable goes up along with the electrical ones, I don't think it goes under the house.

antoniosk
2245 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2841248 1-Jan-2022 10:32
Send private message

You should try and trace where the coax goes. Not uncommon to run coax down the outside of the house and go under the skirt and up into the wall.

 

Many houses in NZ built with hollow walls and the cabling going through drilled holes in the studs etc. but that was electrical - any other service was and still somewhat is Wild West, meaning goodness only knows what you will get. I know most of the cable mapping in my house except for where the old telco copper wire came in, and it’s now abandoned. I wouldn’t touch or use it as a draw string at all.

 

It sounds like you are committed to doing the work yourself which is commendable, but that really is to dismiss the skill and knowledge of the pro’s, who will just have more info than you ever will and could save you a lot of money if you get it wrong :-)

 

 




robertosc

48 posts

Geek


  #2841253 1-Jan-2022 10:43
Send private message

I'm not committed in doing it myself :) I'm just investigating :)

 

I live in Bayview/Glenfield, North Shore. Anyone interested in doing this? And how much would it cost?

 

Thanks!



wazzageek
1071 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2841335 1-Jan-2022 12:08
Send private message

Having crimped a number of plugs onto the end of cables, you will be much better off with solid cable & wall / surface mounts.  Then use premade patch cables to finish off with.

 

Honestly, crimping RJ45 plugs (and getting it right) is a lot more difficult that just using wall plates.

mdf

mdf
3067 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2841355 1-Jan-2022 12:58
Send private message

As others have said, attaching ethernet sockets/jacks is much easier than ethernet plugs. Most jacks let you put one wire at a time in the right place then use a punch down tool to make the connection. Ethernet you have to get them all in the right place at the same time. Lots of videos on youtube about running ethernet - this is how I learned to do it and now have connections all thriugh my house. Lots of time spent crawling about in basements and attics but not too hard, and well worth it for the final result.

 

If you do go with plugs, I've found the two piece plugs easiest to use. You line up the wires in a separate piece that holds them in the right place for crimping. Obviously you need to match the plug to the cable, cat 6 solid I would guess for your application.

