I want to build some cat6 ethernet cables to wire my house. I'm gonna need 3 or 4 cables, each being 3 or 5m.

That's maybe the last time I'll ever need to make cables, I don't want to buy ready-to-use cables because I'll need to drill some holes in the house and wanted to keep these holes as small as possible.

I saw this video that recommends getting pas through/snap plugs and crimping tool and they do seem easier to use:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NWhoJp8UQpo

For an unexperienced person, would you recommend such type, providing I won't be using it much? I'm looking into spending as little as possible.

Also, can you tell me where to buy the whatever kind of plug/crimping tool you recommend? And cat6 cable too (~20m)....

Thanks!