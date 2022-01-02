So, I'm setting up a home office at the opposite end of the house from the ONC, living room, TV, etc. The Wifi being kinda weak and intermittent at that range, I ran some Ethernet under the floor. All well and good, but then I find that the laptop provided is Wifi-only. So I've been dabbling with my spare modem (an Orcon NFV4) with the idea of using it as a second WiFi access point. But I can't make the final crucial step. (Mind you, I thought the first step was the final crucial step).

Currently my main modem (modem1) is a Stuff Fibre Asus DSL-AC55U, soon to be replaced with a 2Degrees Fritz!box 7590.

FWIW, networking-wise I currently have modem1 addressed as 192.168.1.1 doing DHCP for 192.168.1.*, subnet mask 255.255.255.0, with 192.168.1.2 reserved for modem2's MAC, and a static route for 192.168.2.0, netmask 255.255.255.0, gateway 192.168.1.2. Modem2 is 192.168.1.2 on its WAN port, 192.168.2.1 on its LAN doing DHCP for 192.168.2.*, subnet mask 255.255.255.0, no firewall or NAT. The 2 DHCP servers and subnets are because hosts connecting to Modem2's Wifi couldn't find Modem1's DHCP server.

The modems are connected using modem2's WAN port, and the modems ping each other OK, and I can ping 192.168.1.2 from a host 192.168.1.5 on Wifi1. But I can't ping 192.168.2.1 or connect to its admin page from 192.168.1.5. I'm guessing I haven't configured the routing right.

So, first question... is this feasible at all? If so, how? It does seem that the NFV4 doesn't give me the capabilities that a fully-fledged router would.

If this is never going to work, then what? A WiFi-extender? A Raspberry Pi (I have several in a drawer somewhere, including RPi Zero-W) configured as a router? A proper mesh network?