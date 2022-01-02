Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)2 AP Wifi with regular modems?
frankv

5071 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#293157 2-Jan-2022 15:14
Send private message

So, I'm setting up a home office at the opposite end of the house from the ONC, living room, TV, etc. The Wifi being kinda weak and intermittent at that range, I ran some Ethernet under the floor. All well and good, but then I find that the laptop provided is Wifi-only. So I've been dabbling with my spare modem (an Orcon NFV4) with the idea of using it as a second WiFi access point. But I can't make the final crucial step. (Mind you, I thought the first step was the final crucial step).

 

Currently my main modem (modem1) is a Stuff Fibre Asus DSL-AC55U, soon to be replaced with a 2Degrees Fritz!box 7590. 

 

FWIW, networking-wise I currently have modem1 addressed as 192.168.1.1 doing DHCP for 192.168.1.*, subnet mask 255.255.255.0, with 192.168.1.2 reserved for modem2's MAC, and a static route for 192.168.2.0, netmask 255.255.255.0, gateway 192.168.1.2. Modem2 is 192.168.1.2 on its WAN port, 192.168.2.1 on its LAN doing DHCP for 192.168.2.*, subnet mask 255.255.255.0, no firewall or NAT. The 2 DHCP servers and subnets are because hosts connecting to  Modem2's Wifi couldn't find Modem1's DHCP server.

 

The modems are connected using modem2's WAN port, and the modems ping each other OK, and I can ping 192.168.1.2 from a host 192.168.1.5 on Wifi1. But I can't ping 192.168.2.1 or connect to its admin page from 192.168.1.5. I'm guessing I haven't configured the routing right.

 

So, first question... is this feasible at all? If so, how? It does seem that the NFV4 doesn't give me the capabilities that a fully-fledged router would.

 

If this is never going to work, then what? A WiFi-extender? A Raspberry Pi (I have several in a drawer somewhere, including RPi Zero-W) configured as a router? A proper mesh network?

 

 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
cyril7
8735 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2841941 2-Jan-2022 15:20
Send private message

Hi, you have created two subnets, so cannot easily route between them, domestic routers are a bit duff at this type of thing. The better option is to not use the WAN interface of the 2nd router, instead use only the LAN interfaces. Turn off the DHCP in the 2nd router and move its LAN address into the address space of the first so you can easily connect and manage it. The DHCP of the first router should now be discoverable by devices on both routers.

 

Cyril

Inphinity
2702 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2841947 2-Jan-2022 15:45
Send private message

Personally I would go with replacing the existing routers with a mesh pair, like TPLink Deco's or something. Have one network, with both (or more if you need) access points for coverage.

richms
25170 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2842021 2-Jan-2022 16:52
Send private message

Just buy an accesspoint for the far end. Either something nice like a unifi or else a cheapie wifi extender that has AP mode on it, but when I looked at those they were not signifigantly less than a unifi once they had the same bands and features. If you dont need speed than a dirt cheap 2.4GHz only one will do the trick and you can end up with one delivered for around $20 on trademe.

 

Using routers for it seems to always end in hassle - either devices crashing as they fill their puny logs up with failures to get an internet connection, their DHCP turns itself back on, it starts to hijack web connections to its UI to tell you it has no connection and other stuff to work around, vs just buying the right hardware for the task.




Richard rich.ms



toejam316
1127 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2842028 2-Jan-2022 17:19
Send private message

If you want to push forward, the Fritz! devices actually have a native mesh mode - I'd suggest picking up some of those, or ditching the lot of them and getting a proper mesh system.




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

fe31nz
821 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2842204 2-Jan-2022 22:59
Send private message

If you only want the WiFi in the office for the laptop, the best option might instead be a USB Ethernet adapter.  What USB does the laptop have?  If it has only USB 3.2 Gen 1 (aka USB 3.0), then that is 5 Gbit/s and a USB to Ethernet adapter will work well.  If it has a USB C (or USB A) with USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbit/s) you have more options as there are lots of USB C docking stations with various different port options that usually include at least one Ethernet port.  With the laptop connected to Ethernet, its WiFi port can then be run as an access point with the right software, but that is more for network savvy users.  If you have other devices that you want on WiFi, then a real access point would be the best option.

frankv

5071 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2842482 3-Jan-2022 15:30
Send private message

Thanks folks.

 

I followed @cyril7's suggestion and now have the networking sorted out. :) :) :)

 

(Of course, now I find that the laptop only has one HDMI port, so to have my 2 external screens I'll need a dock. And of course the dock has an Ethernet port. :) )

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 