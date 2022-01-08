Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Need to relocate ONT - Fibre + termination type identification. GPON SFP module as an alternative?
AndyT

108 posts

Master Geek


#293245 8-Jan-2022 20:24
Send private message

I need to relocate the Huawei EchoLife HG8240 GPON Terminal installed in late 2015 by Enable / Spark, for which I'll need to buy a pre-terminated fibre extension cable.

 

From what I understand, it appears the single yellow fibre cable is a single mode fibre cable terminated with an SC connector. I'll also need an in-line SC to SC connector.

 

From the attached photos, can someone with more experience of fibre than I please confirm my understanding to be correct?

 

 

 

On an associated point, it would be much tidier and efficient if the Huawei ONT could be by-passed altogether and the fibre plugged into a GPON SFP module on eth3 of my EdgeRoputer 4, but my web research indicates that:

 

     

  1. Spark don't permit this and won't configure / register the GPON module
  2. There's potential compatibility problems

 

Cost isn't an issue and I'm not expecting an increase in performance as I already get 937 Mbps D/L & 535Mbps U/L. It would just be a much tidier solution if technically possible.

 

 

 

Any thoughts and advice appreciated.

 

 

 

Thanks & regards,

 

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
lucky015
732 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2845430 8-Jan-2022 20:28
Send private message

In short NZ UFB wholesalers don't support user provided ONT (Including SFP).

 

SFP ONT is an orderable product with some but is tied to high end business products so it's just simply not going to happen on a residential service.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
lucky015
732 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2845431 8-Jan-2022 20:36
Send private message

Extension would probably work but would be recommended against by Enable/ISP. Could cause you some trouble later down the line if you have to log a fault.
Probably safer to go for a longer patch lead to replace the existing one from the Internal Termination Point to the ONT than some kind of female to female extender and two patch cords.

 

Probably a good idea to give your ISP a call after you do the cable swap and get them to confirm the optical levels are still within spec (without telling them why you are asking).

nztim
2289 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2845434 8-Jan-2022 20:45
Send private message

If you mess this you will be up for a thousands of dollars

Pay enable via your ISP to have it moved




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



crazynz101
10 posts

Wannabe Geek

Subscriber

  #2845547 9-Jan-2022 01:04
Send private message

The best way to get this sorted is to ask your ISP to submit a change request with Enable.

Enable will then contact you to arrange a date to scope out the work required to move the ONT and will also book in a date for the work to be completed (generally 7 days after the scope).

Generally it's a fixed rate to do the internal part of the move and quoted rates if Enable need to do any outside civl work to relocate the ETP.

The plus side of doing this is that you will get a new ONT with a backing plate that hides the yellow patch lead. It also means that it's all done by a qualified tech that checks the light readings are within spec before they leave.

cyril7
8737 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2845570 9-Jan-2022 09:39
Send private message

Just to correct your statement that's it's an SC to SC lead, it's not, it's an SC-APC, mix the two and you may damage the connector interface.

Cyril

Edit as for should you do it yourself, take the above advice and get enable to do it, as it's their kit

AndyT

108 posts

Master Geek


  #2845609 9-Jan-2022 12:52
Send private message

Thank you all for your replies, and all points noted.

 

I'd overlooked the system "ownership" issue and realise I could have bimbled into an expensive remedy under my contract with the ISP had things inadvertently gone wrong. I honestly thought it was simply a question of powering down the ONT and relocating it, running a correctly spec'd and pre-terminated fibre patch cable from Gowifi / PB Tech in a pre-existing skirting conduit, and reconnecting to the ER4. Nothing more complicated than that.

 

I have to say it does feel a bit like getting a registered sparky to come and change a light bulb and incurring a large call-out charge in the process; but I accept the system ownership demarcation at the LAN port on the ONT, that a contract is a contract and that presumably there's sound technical reasons on the ISP's side for it being the way it is.

 

Thanks & regards,

 

 

 

 

chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2845651 9-Jan-2022 15:12
Send private message

Having a connectorised fibre and then not letting people unplug is just straight up stupid.

I'd be ordering a cable and moving it myself.

The way people talk about fibre connectors on here you'd think you need to be a surgeon on plug a fibre in.

- From someone who has run and terminated thousands of strands of fibre.



nztim
2289 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2845657 9-Jan-2022 15:53
Send private message

chevrolux: Having a connectorised fibre and then not letting people unplug is just straight up stupid.

I'd be ordering a cable and moving it myself.

The way people talk about fibre connectors on here you'd think you need to be a surgeon on plug a fibre in.

- From someone who has run and terminated thousands of strands of fibre.


The thing is, its not your property to move




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

cyril7
8737 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2845783 9-Jan-2022 16:57
Send private message

chevrolux: Having a connectorised fibre and then not letting people unplug is just straight up stupid.

I'd be ordering a cable and moving it myself.

The way people talk about fibre connectors on here you'd think you need to be a surgeon on plug a fibre in.

- From someone who has run and terminated thousands of strands of fibre.


Totally agree but as others have said it's the fibre companies kit, and if you are going to extend it then at least understand you require and angle polished connector not a plain SC as the OP stated, otherwise it will end in tears.

Cyril

chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2845785 9-Jan-2022 17:13
Send private message

nztim:
chevrolux: Having a connectorised fibre and then not letting people unplug is just straight up stupid.

I'd be ordering a cable and moving it myself.

The way people talk about fibre connectors on here you'd think you need to be a surgeon on plug a fibre in.

- From someone who has run and terminated thousands of strands of fibre.


The thing is, its not your property to move


Then don't connectorise it!

AndyT

108 posts

Master Geek


  #2846493 10-Jan-2022 22:37
Send private message

cyril7:

 

You say ..."at least understand you require an angle polished connector not a plain SC as the OP stated" ..... but it was more of a question rather than a statement as I still have a lot to learn. Thanks to your posting I have now learned it's an SC APC connector.

 

I'll not be doing this myself for the reasons given in the thread, but on a point of learning I'm still technically unclear as to whether the fibre cable is:

 

     

  1. single mode? - denoted by yellow jacket
  2. simplex or half duplex? - presumably the latter as two way comms are involved, and not full duplex as there's only one connector

 

There's no marking on the cable itself to tell what sort of cable it is.

 

Thanks & regards,

cyril7
8737 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2846520 11-Jan-2022 06:51
Send private message

Hi, still not there, 

 

     

  1. Yep 9um Single Mode is Yellow, (Orange, Aqua or Purple would be multimode, OM1/2, OM3, OM4 respectively)
  2. No its Simplex for GPON, ie a single core of fibre, logical duplexing is achieved by frequency duplexing, ie forward and reverse channels are on different wavelengths, a prism coupler achieves this.
  3. The one you missed is Green connector body as opposed to Blue. Blue is square cut, Green is angle cut (APC). APC is typically used on long haul or with PON's as it has higher interface return loss. The angle cut directs energy that is reflected from the interface back toward the cladding where it quickly is refracted away and lost so not to create standing waves on the main signal. In both Long haul and GPON the extra few dB return loss is important.

 

Cyril

AndyT

108 posts

Master Geek


  #2846838 11-Jan-2022 18:14
Send private message

cyril7:

 

Many thanks cyril7 and much appreciated. I now have an understanding of the technicalities.

 

Kind regards,

 

AndyT

 

 

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 