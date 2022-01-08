I need to relocate the Huawei EchoLife HG8240 GPON Terminal installed in late 2015 by Enable / Spark, for which I'll need to buy a pre-terminated fibre extension cable.

From what I understand, it appears the single yellow fibre cable is a single mode fibre cable terminated with an SC connector. I'll also need an in-line SC to SC connector.

From the attached photos, can someone with more experience of fibre than I please confirm my understanding to be correct?

On an associated point, it would be much tidier and efficient if the Huawei ONT could be by-passed altogether and the fibre plugged into a GPON SFP module on eth3 of my EdgeRoputer 4, but my web research indicates that:

Spark don't permit this and won't configure / register the GPON module There's potential compatibility problems

Cost isn't an issue and I'm not expecting an increase in performance as I already get 937 Mbps D/L & 535Mbps U/L. It would just be a much tidier solution if technically possible.

Any thoughts and advice appreciated.

