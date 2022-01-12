Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Darkstorm0x53

#293301 12-Jan-2022 17:09
Heads-up for users of MikroTik Products as gateway in your network.

 

If in any capacity you make use of IPv6 for connection to the internet, then you will want to avoid RouterOS v7.

 

There appears to be a bug preventing DHCP-v6 from resolving and leasing addresses to clients connected via Bridge/Lan.
I spent the better part of a day trying every trick in the book to get DHCP-v6 (and SLAAC after exhausting all options) working, to get online with a dual stack configuration, only discover via a forum post that this is currently broken in the V7 builds.

 

So I reverted back to v6, v6.49.2 to be specific, Stable as of time of writing,
enabled the ipv6 package, and DHCPv6 just worked with my last configuration from v7.

So as many MikroTik users will probably echo, avoid ROSv7, it's not ready for production networks.

This post is mostly to help any other users who might be struggling after upgrading to ROSv7 for failing IPV6.

As of writing the current stable v7 build is 7.1.1 , hopefully this is fixed in the future.

The article that made me go back to v6 if anyone wants reference: https://forum.mikrotik.com/viewtopic.php?t=162085


nztim
  #2849414 12-Jan-2022 17:12
Few people have found this out the hard way




michaelmurfy
  #2858934 31-Jan-2022 00:39
Just want to mention - I've tried this multiple times now all without success. I actually tried this again tonight but basically what happens is a bunch of garbage IPv6 routes get inserted on both 7.1 and 7.2RC (on the RB4011). Removing these actually gets IPv6 running again, but once the pool timer reaches zero the garbage routes get re-inserted breaking IPv6 once again.

 

I'm not sure where the routes are being inserted from but I am confident this is a bug as these don't exist on 6.48 LTS. I also can't really find much information on this but information I've read also suggest this may be a RB4011 bug.

 




hio77
  #2858949 31-Jan-2022 06:47
Last time I tried 7.0, ran into much the same issue on my ccr1009.

So fairly certain it's a stack thing, not a device issue.

Can cheat and manually add the routes + range. But I guess this only really applies to non-dynamic providers.




MadEngineer
  #2859085 31-Jan-2022 11:05
Why are you issuing DHCP v6 to your LAN? Use PD.




michaelmurfy
  #2859087 31-Jan-2022 11:06
MadEngineer: Why are you issuing DHCP v6 to your LAN? Use PD.

 

This is PD in my case. There are still bugs with IPv6 in general on ROS 7.




MadEngineer
  #2859088 31-Jan-2022 11:08
Zero problems here. Check your firewall rules - you need exceptions to allow some of the ipv6 protocols.




michaelmurfy
  #2859089 31-Jan-2022 11:10
MadEngineer: Zero problems here. Check your firewall rules - you need exceptions to allow some of the ipv6 protocols.

 

Did you even see my screenshot showing garbage routes being added? This is not a firewall issue given the exact configuration works no problems on older versions of ROS.




MadEngineer
  #2859175 31-Jan-2022 12:31
Yeah, again, no problems here.

Does the export include those routes? Does the export include any mention of those interfaces?

Maybe try another upgrade




Darkstorm0x53

  #2859501 31-Jan-2022 19:55
MadEngineer: Yeah, again, no problems here.

Does the export include those routes? Does the export include any mention of those interfaces?

Maybe try another upgrade


Don't suppose you could share your nvram config since ROS7 seems to be fine for you with ipv6?

michaelmurfy
  #2859512 31-Jan-2022 20:37
I’ve also tried multiple upgrades and even setting up from scratch. Same garbage route problem.




BarTender
  #2861443 3-Feb-2022 20:38
Easy fix... turn off IPv6.

 

Running 7.1.1 here at home, v6 disabled. Not a care in the world or issue accessing any site.




michaelmurfy
  #2861459 3-Feb-2022 21:30
@BarTender I'm so disappointed in you right now. That isn't the spirit of keeping the future of the internet alive.

 

Also I have never been one to support turning off IPv6 as a fix for anything, it is just lazy.




MaxineN
  #2861472 3-Feb-2022 22:23
I don't think turning off IPv6 is a solution. Just a bandaid(not even really a bandaid more like pretending there's not a big fat elephant in the room). The solution to fixing IPv6 is to actually fix why the heck you'd get junk in your IPv6 routes. 

 

I'd suggest doing the insane and see how far you could go with just IPv6 only for a day or two and see what happens(this would rule out a possible dual stack issue, but I imagine that this is almost impossible for you ): )

 

 

 

Not a ROS expert or IPv6 expert by any means but if it was a stack issue, you'd find out pretty quickly by just going IPv6 for a brief moment(since you've mentioned that IPv4 works just fine!).




MadEngineer
  #2861481 4-Feb-2022 00:15
Darkstorm0x53:

MadEngineer: Yeah, again, no problems here.

Does the export include those routes? Does the export include any mention of those interfaces?

Maybe try another upgrade


Don't suppose you could share your nvram config since ROS7 seems to be fine for you with ipv6?




I could PM it, message me.




