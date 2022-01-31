ShinyChrome

Hopefully someone can help me out here, I am looking at wiring up 3-4 wall-jacks and 2 ceiling APs in my 3 bedroom, 1930s bungalow tied back to a central location. I was originally planning to do this all myself and base it in my to-be-completed laundry, but WFH requirements mean I need to accelerate this somewhat.

I already have a large roll of CAT6 and happy to handle the runs/wall-plate installation myself, but I would rather get the terminations done by someone who knows what they are doing, and unfortunately I don't have the time to "git gud" with everything else I am supposed to be doing.

Anybody interested in a small perk job?