Reolink RLC-410W not connecting to VLAN anymore
#293607 1-Feb-2022 22:16
I've had a Reolink RLC-410W in my system for a year or so and it's been fine sitting in VLAN 4 for cameras on my Ubiquiti system, comprising ER-4 router on which the VLANs are set up (VLAN 4, IP 192.168.40.0/24 for cameras), Unifi managed switches and Unifi U6-LR and FlexHD APs. There's a separate wifi SSID for all cameras, associated with the camera VLAN. All straightforward enough. Other Reolink and Ezviz (Hikvision) cameras on the system on VLAN 4 are fine.

 

And until last weekend everything was fine with the RLC-410W, but for some reason I can't figure out, the camera stopped functioning. I hadn't changed any configs on the ER-4, the Unifi Controller or the WAPs other than adding the FlexHD to the system. It has power and I can configure it with an ethernet connection to my central iMac, and it receives a DCP IP address of 192.168.1.xxx. But when I go to change the wifi settings on either the iMac or iPhone to place the camera on the Camera wifi channel / VLAN, and then disconnect the ethernet connection the camera just freezes and I have to go through the factory re-set cycle. But it will only work on 192.168.1.xxx.

 

As I say I can't pin down what might have caused this after a year or so of normal usage, unless the camera auto downloaded and installed a software "update" that now prevents the effective use of VLANs.

 

I'd be interested if anyone out there has also had this or a similar problem and whether they were able to resolve it.

 

I'm keen to get the camera back onto its VLAN 192.168.40.xxx rather than leave it on the main LAN 192.168.1.xxx, as network segmentation and security with respect to the security cameras was one of the reasons I got into more robust home networking in the first place.

 

Thanks & regards,

 

 

  #2860415 2-Feb-2022 07:40
If there is a separate SSID for your cameras then presumably you are presenting that them untagged, in which case it's not the camera being unaware of VLANs.

 

I'd suggest the FlexHD is not configured correctly and is bridging your 192.168.1.0/24 VLAN to your wifi SSID.

  #2861427 3-Feb-2022 20:04
Many thanks RunningMan.

 

Correct on para # 1

 

I'll carve out some time at the weekend to check the FlexHD configuration .... I agree that on the face of it, that's where the problem lies.

 

Thanks & regards,

  #2861430 3-Feb-2022 20:21
I expect that it's the only camera connecting to the new AP which is why the other cameras are OK. You may have entered the wrong (or no) VLAN ID against the SSID that is used for the cameras, causing the camera SSID from that AP only to bridge to your main LAN subnet.



  #2861442 3-Feb-2022 20:37
Spot on!

 

I've just quickly checked the config and the the port on the managed switch to which the FlexHD is connected had the incorrect port profile of "LAN" not "All" including VLAN4. As soon as I corrected that and tried connecting to the "Cameras VLAN" wifi SSID it fired up and appears stable.

 

Many thanks for your help .... really appreciate it.

 

 

 

 

