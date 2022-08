Unless you have a Static IP on your Mobile Broadband connection (which I think only Spark offer) then there is zero point enabling Bridge mode. As the mobile network is behind a CGNAT connection anyway forwarding all WAN side traffic is pointless as the WAN IP will be a CGNAT IP 100.64.0.0/10 or similar and not an internet routable IP.

It's not really Bridge Mode more "DMZ Mode" where all WAN traffic is just forwarded to a single IP on your LAN.

But it is pointless anyway because of CGNAT at the mobile carrier.

If you DID have a Static IP and thus a real IP address on the WAN, you could enable DMZ Mode and route all traffic to a host on your LAN side. But.. IMHO I wouldn't do that either as you would then be needlessly routing all the internet noise to a host that now needs to have a proper firewall and security around it.

If you need to port-forward some ports such as if you have a VPN host then just forward the ports you need to the hosts you have on the inside of your network.