Hi, as mentioned the 1st router is stuck in the first floor and it runs through a switch then would connect to the patch panel. It will serve connection to 1F and 2F where 1F would have Ethernet connection to my work then would connect to 2F on the 2nd router which I intend to function like an AP serving all wifi needs. The extender would be position on the 1F at kids room to provide wifi on the other end of the house and lounge room at the GF. It’s quite an odd design as to how the network cabling of the house was built. I could have easily solved it with a mesh setup or AP as others suggested but im not ready to invest for additional hardware right now.