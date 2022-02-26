@lissie ... when I travelled about Australia I simply got a mifi device & SIM pack from Optus ($40 ?). Data only top-ups really cheap.

I used same device in USA after grabbing a T-Mobile SIM card ... again very cheap data top-ups, but really every motel, hotel etc had free wifi or ethernet ports.

As for cruising, land-to-sea wifi will be virtually impossible!! Besides, the cruise lines offer satellite internet at reasonable cost, and in many instances free if in the business centre or library areas .... basic emails when on holiday, eh? 😁