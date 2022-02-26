I want to retain my NZ phone number when travelling overseas for about 4 months this year. I don't want to pay roaming for that length of time. I'm looking for a travel router to use with a global or local SIM. Obviously it needs to be unlocked. I need something that will work in both the USA and Europe and a number of places in between
I'm tossing up between
and
Apart from the price I'm struggling to interpret the technical specs. I'm looking for the one that will be most sensitive to picking up a poor cellular signal. Part of the trip is on a cruise ship - and I know that this won't work out at sea - but my experience in Australia was that on deck with line of sight to the coast gave a reasonable signal. I assumed initially that the Netgear would be more sensitive as its twice the price. But looking at the tech specs
Netgear: 4G with 2 band CA
4G LTE FDD 700/800/900/1800/2100/2600MHz
4G LTE TDD 2300/2600MHz
3G 850/900/1900/2100MHz
DLInk (see image)
LTE Mode: Cat 6 Band 1/3/7/8/20/28/38 CA, WCDMA/HSPA GSM/GPRS/EDge
Any insight into differences? Every other spec seems very similar