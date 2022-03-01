Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Complete novice req. Wifi bridge advice/help
Riden

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


#294032 1-Mar-2022 12:22
Send private message

Hi all,

 

Will be moving away from my fiber connection (very painful) to a rural property in a few months.

 

Best connections I can get are VDSL (from MyRepublic, though a little unclear weather I can actually get it there or not) or Starlink, which we will probably be going with.

 

 

 

The issue is we will have two houses about 20-30m apart and both need strong internet. Getting two Starlink connections is way too costly (and overkill), so I've been trying to find a way to get it to both houses, and using two outdoor ap's (or whatever they're called) to create a point to point wifi bridge seems to be the best option.

 

 

 

The problem is, networking setup and device knowledge in my family is pretty much zero.

 

I spent a few hours the other day trying to get a simple overview of what I need, but that has been surprisngly difficult. Most of the guides I've seen (that claim to be about my very issue) have pretty much focused solely on the p2p units themselves, connecting them directly to laptops etc. and mainly go into how to configure them and their performance.

 

 

 

What I need to know at this stage is what hardware besides these units do I need to set up a wifi network, spread between two buildings and how should it all be connected.

 

This and also any product recommendations would much appreciated, especially for whatever is the simplest to understand and set up. 

 

 

 

Also, if anyone using is MyRepublic VDSL around the Whangarei district, can you tell me how good it is?

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
RunningMan
6995 posts

Uber Geek


  #2876825 1-Mar-2022 12:37
Send private message

As far as VDSL is concerned, drop your address in the Chorus checker. It should let you know if you can get VDSL, then you are free to choose whichever ISP you like.

 

There's a few networking componants you will need:
1) Router - this manages the connection between your local network, and your ISP
2) WiFi Access Points - these provide wireless coverage for mobile devices like phones and laptops. You would need at least one per house. A router supplied by an ISP is usually a router and WiFi access point (and switch) in the same device
3) Point to point bridge - this will be a pair of units, one for each end of a wireless link between the buildings. The work similarly to wifi, but just talk to each other. One would be plugged with an ethernet cable in to your router, and the one at the other end would be connected to a WiFi access point to provide WiFi for the second building
4) Network switch - used to plug in mulltiple wired network devices like computers. You may need one in each building, depending on how many devices you have. Again, a 4 port switch would usually be built in to the router an ISP would supply.

 

Is it possible to run a cable between the buildings? In some cases running a fibre cable might be easier or cheaper than a radio link.

robjg63
3454 posts

Uber Geek


  #2877044 1-Mar-2022 15:42
Send private message

I would say maybe check out a cable if possible.

 

30m ($12):

 

https://www.emax.co.nz/Network-Cable-CAT6-30M-Brand-New-3685.html

 

50m ($22):

 

https://www.emax.co.nz/50m-CAT6-Network-Ethernet-LAN-Cable-RJ56-7136.html

 

A cat-6 cable should be ok over that distance.

 

Might that be an option?

 

 

 

 




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

Lias
4837 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2877081 1-Mar-2022 16:33
Send private message

Riden:

 

This and also any product recommendations would much appreciated, especially for whatever is the simplest to understand and set up. 

 

Also, if anyone using is MyRepublic VDSL around the Whangarei district, can you tell me how good it is?

 

 

A: Run a cable, it will be much simpler and cheaper. 

 

B: VDSL connection speed isn't really going to vary between ISPs, it's all just a resold Chorus connections. That being said, you really don't want to use MyRepublic as an ISP. If MyRepublic is the only ISP who's maps say you can get a VDSL connection, odds are you can't actually get one. 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.



tim0001
103 posts

Master Geek


  #2877084 1-Mar-2022 16:41
Send private message

There's a huge variation in VDSL speeds depending on the cable length and condition etc .  See ComCom graph below.

 

The Chorus Checker that Runningman mentioned can be pretty good because it can report the actual sync rate on that particular line.

 

 

 

 

 

Riden

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2877093 1-Mar-2022 17:15
Send private message

RunningMan:

 

As far as VDSL is concerned, drop your address in the Chorus checker. It should let you know if you can get VDSL, then you are free to choose whichever ISP you like.

 

There's a few networking componants you will need:
1) Router - this manages the connection between your local network, and your ISP
2) WiFi Access Points - these provide wireless coverage for mobile devices like phones and laptops. You would need at least one per house. A router supplied by an ISP is usually a router and WiFi access point (and switch) in the same device
3) Point to point bridge - this will be a pair of units, one for each end of a wireless link between the buildings. The work similarly to wifi, but just talk to each other. One would be plugged with an ethernet cable in to your router, and the one at the other end would be connected to a WiFi access point to provide WiFi for the second building
4) Network switch - used to plug in mulltiple wired network devices like computers. You may need one in each building, depending on how many devices you have. Again, a 4 port switch would usually be built in to the router an ISP would supply.

 

Is it possible to run a cable between the buildings? In some cases running a fibre cable might be easier or cheaper than a radio link.

 

 

 

 

Ok, thank you. Starlink comes with a wifi router I believe, so I would need the two units and an ap for the 2nd house, thats alot less than I thought.

 

 

 

As for running a cable, I did consider that, but its gotta be laid under a steep bank, kind of a pain in the ass.

 

Also dosn't the signal degrade alot over a long cable?

Spyware
2963 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2877188 1-Mar-2022 19:20
Send private message

Riden:

 

Also dosn't the signal degrade alot over a long cable?

 

 

No. Copper or fibre will give you 10 Gbps at that short distance  so faster than any wireless link.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

jonherries
1229 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2877197 1-Mar-2022 19:44
Send private message

I know a couple of people who have starlink and rave about it. One in BOP and one in Southland.

Jon



tim0001
103 posts

Master Geek


  #2877252 1-Mar-2022 20:00
Send private message

Not sure if you're aware, but you'll also need an "Ethernet Adapter" from Starlink ($60 I think).  This is because the latest routers don't have a spare Ethernet port available to connect to your point to point bridge.  Below from https://support.starlink.com/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rectangular_500x500.png

 

 

 

 

The router does not come with a built-in Ethernet port. However, there is an Ethernet adapter available for purchase on the Starlink Shop to allow for a wired connection to the network.

 

 

 

 

 

 

quickymart
8610 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2877273 1-Mar-2022 20:20
Send private message

What's the area you're moving to? Someone here should be able to check what you can get there.

 

Oh and don't go with My Republic.

Riden

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2877337 1-Mar-2022 20:53
Send private message

quickymart:

 

What's the area you're moving to? Someone here should be able to check what you can get there.

 

Oh and don't go with My Republic.

 

 

 

 

Just outside of Ruakaka.

 

Why do you say that about My Republic?

Lias
4837 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2877446 2-Mar-2022 07:00
Send private message

Riden:

 

Why do you say that about My Republic?

 

 

There's lots of reasons, here's some:

 

  • Their customer service is widely slated.
  • Their customer support is online only.
  • Their actual network product is at best "ok".
  • Their marketing is very BS (they claim to be NZ's fastest ISP, but the methodology by which they claim that is very flawed).
  • Foreign owned company (named after Republic of Singapore where it was started)




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

richms
25059 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2877447 2-Mar-2022 07:11
Send private message

robjg63:

 

I would say maybe check out a cable if possible.

 

30m ($12):

 

https://www.emax.co.nz/Network-Cable-CAT6-30M-Brand-New-3685.html

 

50m ($22):

 

https://www.emax.co.nz/50m-CAT6-Network-Ethernet-LAN-Cable-RJ56-7136.html

 

A cat-6 cable should be ok over that distance.

 

Might that be an option?

 

 

Please do not buy cables that cheap. They will be copper clad aluminum conductors, the jacket will be made from the lowest quality plastic and shred itself in a month and the plugs will need periodic re-crimping to remain connected.

 

Go to PB tech or somewhere and get dynamix branded ones as the cheapest option that isnt junk. Those linked ones are just long versions of the $2 shop cat5/6 cables.

 

 

 

Also if the buildings have different ground rods then connecting a cable between them is a bad idea, despite Ethernet having isolating transformers on the lines there is usually a center tap on those transformers going to the chassis thru some other components, and the isolation isn't that great on Ethernet anyway.

 

Over 50m or so, and having only a low speed connection available, I would just get a couple of mesh units and see how you go before putting in a point to point bridge. If you can get the mesh units on windowsills where they can see each other it is usually pretty good between buildings. If its not good enough then you can add a point to point between the places and use the Ethernet ports on the mesh bases and use them as accesspoints so its not wasted and many ISPs have deals to get them (vodafone with their wall to wall wifi etc)




Richard rich.ms

quickymart
8610 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2877474 2-Mar-2022 08:17
Send private message

Riden:

 

quickymart:

 

What's the area you're moving to? Someone here should be able to check what you can get there.

 

Oh and don't go with My Republic.

 

 

 

 

Just outside of Ruakaka.

 

Why do you say that about My Republic?

 

 

Have a look at the subforum for them here:

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=165

 

Many, many unhappy customers. Good luck getting any service out of them or getting anything done/changed.

 

My protip: don't choose a provider based on price. Also, what Lias said.

 

The Chorus map should be able to give a guideline on what you can get at your place. Looking at Ruakaka, some parts can get VDSL: https://www.chorus.co.nz/tools-support/broadband-tools/broadband-map

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 