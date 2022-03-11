RustyViewer:

Currently I am looking at two different powerline ethernet adapters to consider for purchase.

The cheapest is https://www.dishtv.co.nz/index.php?route=product/product&product_id=103 for $25. The big disadvantage is the loss of a power socket. However, does it still work if I put it on a powerboard rather than directly into the wall? If so, that may be the best option for someone on a budget.



The other is https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETTPL0410/TP-Link-TL-PA4010P-KIT-AV600-Powerline-Kit-with-AC for $109 which includes the power sockets. I have noticed with this one it says AV600. JB Hi Fi also sells this for an extra $10 but it says AV500. What is the difference between an AV500 and an AV600?





