Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Powerline ethernet adapter questions
RustyViewer

255 posts

Ultimate Geek


#295203 11-Mar-2022 23:01
Send private message quote this post

Currently I am looking at two different powerline ethernet adapters to consider for purchase.

 

The cheapest is https://www.dishtv.co.nz/index.php?route=product/product&product_id=103 for $25. The big disadvantage is the loss of a power socket. However, does it still work if I put it on a powerboard rather than directly into the wall? If so, that may be the best option for someone on a budget.

The other is https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETTPL0410/TP-Link-TL-PA4010P-KIT-AV600-Powerline-Kit-with-AC for $109 which includes the power sockets. I have noticed with this one it says AV600. JB Hi Fi also sells this for an extra $10 but it says AV500. What is the difference between an AV500 and an AV600?

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
ANglEAUT
1678 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2885219 11-Mar-2022 23:59
Send private message quote this post

The number behind the AV denotes the max transfer speed

 

  • TL-PA4010P KIT(AU)4.0.pdf - The HomePlug AV standard creates high-speed data transfer rates of up to 600Mbps to support all your online activities.
  • TL-PA4010P KIT(AU)2.0.pdf - Data transfer rate up to 500Mbps over electrical wires, ideal for HD video streaming

The manufacturers recommend not to use these on a power board. Remember, these devices rely on as clean as possible electrical signal, not just flowing atoms. Multiple devices on a power board will degrade the signal quality & then there is the quality of the power board itself to consider. Not saying you can't do it, but do expect a loss in transfer speed at the least.

 

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 

RZmask referral | SmartAss

RustyViewer

255 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2885222 12-Mar-2022 00:09
Send private message quote this post

So basically you're recommending the PB Tech one. Funny that the AV600 is $10 cheaper than the AV500.

Spyware
2971 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2885236 12-Mar-2022 07:31
Send private message quote this post

cat6 is even cheaper.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



tchart
2115 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2885237 12-Mar-2022 07:35
Send private message quote this post

Spyware:

cat6 is even cheaper.



Agree.

Powerline is hit and miss. I’ve used it several times in cases where the device didn’t have wifi but I ended up running cable ultimately.

Also depends on what you are doing? Eg are you trying to get a connection to the garage?

ANglEAUT
1678 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2885309 12-Mar-2022 11:58
Send private message quote this post

RustyViewer:

 

So basically you're recommending the PB Tech one. Funny that the AV600 is $10 cheaper than the AV500.

 

 

No recommendations, simply reading the docs. As to the price difference, my guess would be JB HiFi have older stock, a less tech savvy clientele vs. the hi stck turnover that I guess PB Tech would have.

 

 

 

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 

RZmask referral | SmartAss

1024kb
947 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2885324 12-Mar-2022 12:54
Send private message quote this post

Go for AV2000 to ensure decent data transfer rate. Plug the Powerline adapter directly into the wall socket & the multi socket adapter into the Powerline pass-thru socket. So long as your house wiring is clean, you won't have a problem.




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

Hammerer
2367 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2885333 12-Mar-2022 13:35
Send private message quote this post

1024kb: Go for AV2000 to ensure decent data transfer rate. Plug the Powerline adapter directly into the wall socket & the multi socket adapter into the Powerline pass-thru socket. So long as your house wiring is clean, you won't have a problem.

 

Yes, go for the highest speed you can afford because real world speeds are only a small percentage of the rated maximum. Even good clean wiring often runs at 30%. And many only get 10-20%.

 

The biggest problem for me was always the transient interference rather than low average speed. These interruptions usually came from a very noisy device e.g. a fridge, which caused notable dropout when it kicked the compressor on.



DjShadow
3827 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2885336 12-Mar-2022 13:42
Send private message quote this post

I'm running the non-wifi version of this: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETTPL8632/TP-Link-OneMesh-TL-WPA8631P-KIT-AV1300-Powerline-K

 

Only got it to run data to behind the TV as I've found the Wifi in LG Tvs to be very poor. I've also installed this at my parent's place which has near new wiring given the house is only 10 years old.

 

Speed wise I've found if data has to cross the fuse board between circuits it'll top out around 80Mbps but if on the same circuit it'll top out around 360Mbps.

 

So for running the likes of streaming (netflix, disney+ and even Vodafone TV) it does the job perfectly but if you have faster needs then of course go with proper network cable.

wally22
447 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2885349 12-Mar-2022 15:16
Send private message quote this post

One of the main reasons not to use a power board for these is that some have surge protection which severely degrades or stops the signal.

robjg63
3465 posts

Uber Geek


  #2885354 12-Mar-2022 15:45
Send private message quote this post

Actually, no one has asked why you want this sort of solution.

If you want an Ethernet port for something at a distance, quite a few of the wifi mesh units would work as well.

I had a play with a some powerline units a few years ago. House is about 20 years old. I found them very hit and miss. Maybe the tech has improved a bit since then.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

scuwp
3565 posts

Uber Geek


  #2885372 12-Mar-2022 16:57
Send private message quote this post

You don't say what the application is, but I would be looking at a mesh system rather than this.  




Always be yourself, unless you can be Batman, then always be the Batman

Eva888
1054 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2885376 12-Mar-2022 17:42
Send private message quote this post

RustyViewer:

Currently I am looking at two different powerline ethernet adapters to consider for purchase.


The cheapest is https://www.dishtv.co.nz/index.php?route=product/product&product_id=103 for $25. The big disadvantage is the loss of a power socket. However, does it still work if I put it on a powerboard rather than directly into the wall? If so, that may be the best option for someone on a budget.

The other is https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETTPL0410/TP-Link-TL-PA4010P-KIT-AV600-Powerline-Kit-with-AC for $109 which includes the power sockets. I have noticed with this one it says AV600. JB Hi Fi also sells this for an extra $10 but it says AV500. What is the difference between an AV500 and an AV600?




I had that exact Dish power line to spare since I now use a Mesh system which is fantastic. While using I found the Dish adequate enough to get Wi-Fi from one end of the house to the other to use for an old TV to display Netflix etc.

I then gave the Dish to a friend who had no Wi-Fi connection in the bedroom and plugging an android box into it, she got a reasonable enough signal to play Netflix, YouTube etc so was very happy.

At $25 it’s a cheap option to try out. So that you don’t lose a plug, just buy a 2 plug adapter and plug the Dish into the side with the direct connection to the power. You can often buy them on Trademe as well.

RustyViewer

255 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2885443 12-Mar-2022 19:30
Send private message quote this post

I want to stop SmartVU 11 from glitching. I have good superwifi deco but it still occasionally loses sound or picture briefly, sometimes a few times in a space of minutes and then it might be fine for hours. I hoped ethernet might do a better job. I have the plug for the SV11 in a cheap 6 socket powerboard. Is it possible that I am simply getting inconsistences with power flow and I should move it to a sturdier power board? Am I getting some sort of interference from somewhere?

 

Anyway, I have ordered this: https://www.dishtv.co.nz/SV11LAN and I have a long cat5e cable to test it out but who wants wires along the floor of a flat?

 

Isn't cat6 just cable? How would that help? Ultimately I would like ethernet with no cables in sight but maybe that still won't solve the glitching problem.

 

Are you recommending I spend an extra $100 to get this?  https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETTPL9020/TP-Link-TL-PA9020P-KIT-AV2000-Powerline-Kit-with-A

jlittle
144 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2885466 12-Mar-2022 20:52
Send private message quote this post

Spyware:

cat6 is even cheaper.


But how long does it take to rerun the cat6, if something moves? When I got fibre installed, the modem/router moved to the other side of the house; it took 30 s to reconfigure. If it works, the flexibility is liberating.

Eva888
1054 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2885474 12-Mar-2022 21:51
Send private message quote this post

@RustyViewer Don’t get me started on Smart Vu. It’s glitchy as, each day it has a brand new issue so maybe the problem is with that and not your Wi-Fi. One day when I’m mad enough with it I will post an entire new thread on the glitches.

 1 | 2 | 3
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Chromecast With Google TV ReviewÂ 
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 