New modem/router for a non-networking savey person?
DennyAKABenny

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#295366 23-Mar-2022 18:49
Hey everyone,

 

I've just moved into my first home! I'm really keen to set up a good, reliable wired/wifi network, along with a Synology NAS that I already own. I'm really looking for something that is a good step up from the ISP provided modem/router (which is all I've ever used) but isn't incredibly complicated to setup and maintain.

 

I've been hearing for years that Ubiquiti is awesome, and a very networking savey friend recommended the brand also, so he suggest looking into the Ubiquiti Amplifi Alien.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETUBI67686/Ubiquiti-AMPLIFI-ALIEN-Dual-Band-AX6000-Mesh-Wi-Fi

 

While it's a bit on the expensive side it looks like the two units would suit our house well, which isn't huge but is two story. to give us good wifi coverage. It looks simple to setup, has some nice controls through the phone app.

 

 

 

My other question is, does something like this Amplifi Alien require a modem to be used? Or can this go directly into the fibre box?

 

Please excuse any termanology I've used incorrectly, I'm still very much learning about networking.

 

 

 

Would really appreciate any suggestions on other products or thoughts on the Ubiquiti Amplifi Alien product.

robjg63
3468 posts

Uber Geek


  #2890916 23-Mar-2022 19:01
Jeez! Are you printing your own money?

 

 

 

Mesh is probably a good idea of course for a multi storey house.

 

What about this https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETTPL9403/TP-Link-Deco-M4-Whole-Home-Mesh-Wi-Fi-System---3-P

 

Thats 3 units at $279 or 2 units for $199.

 

One unit plugs into the fibre ONT and the other unit(s) link up over their own wifi network and provide repeaters.

 

These units have a couple of ethernet ports each as well - so you should be able to plug a cable in and run something like a printer or another device that needs a cable.

 

They have very good reviews and the m4 series has a 1GB capacity to the ONT - ie if you got a 1Gb connection it could use it - there is an e4 series that only has a 100mb internet connection - best avoid the e4.




bj99
157 posts

Master Geek


  #2890988 23-Mar-2022 19:41
Have a look at the Fritz!box 7530. Fritz!OS is great with lots of features for someone wanting to learn.

SpartanVXL
843 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2891018 23-Mar-2022 21:02
Which ISP and which fibre plan?

Gone are the days where ISP provided modem/routers are complete rubbish. They’re fairly spec’d for gigabit fibre.

Only really need to consider wifi access point for more/better coverage.



PJ48
205 posts

Master Geek


  #2891041 23-Mar-2022 22:09
If you end up using Spark as an ISP then you get incredible performance and expandability with one of their Smart modems plus a Smart Mesh (which can be connected either via wifi or ethernet. They are cheap, high performance, and ridiculously easy to set up.

Klysznz
6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2892151 25-Mar-2022 16:49
I'm in the same boat. Currently have a FriztBox 7530, with a 7560 acting as a access point (all wireless). Partner has been complaining about devices not switching over to the closer access point.(I.e. moving from the office to lounge and having calls drop out etc). To keep her happy I want to saturate the house in the best wifi I can. 

 

Was going to replace with a Mesh system, and wondering if its worth it to go to wifi 6 to future proof. Thinking about these options: 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETTPL9402/TP-Link-Deco-M4-Whole-Home-Mesh-Wi-Fi-System---2-P 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETNGR6352/NETGEAR-Orbi-RBK352-AX1800-Dual-band-WiFi-6-Mesh-S 

 

Longer term plan (when I can be asked) is to put in a wired backhaul under the house or in the roof. 

