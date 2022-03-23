DennyAKABenny

Hey everyone,

I've just moved into my first home! I'm really keen to set up a good, reliable wired/wifi network, along with a Synology NAS that I already own. I'm really looking for something that is a good step up from the ISP provided modem/router (which is all I've ever used) but isn't incredibly complicated to setup and maintain.

I've been hearing for years that Ubiquiti is awesome, and a very networking savey friend recommended the brand also, so he suggest looking into the Ubiquiti Amplifi Alien.

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETUBI67686/Ubiquiti-AMPLIFI-ALIEN-Dual-Band-AX6000-Mesh-Wi-Fi

While it's a bit on the expensive side it looks like the two units would suit our house well, which isn't huge but is two story. to give us good wifi coverage. It looks simple to setup, has some nice controls through the phone app.

My other question is, does something like this Amplifi Alien require a modem to be used? Or can this go directly into the fibre box?

Please excuse any termanology I've used incorrectly, I'm still very much learning about networking.

Would really appreciate any suggestions on other products or thoughts on the Ubiquiti Amplifi Alien product.