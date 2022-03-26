Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Another Smart Modem wireless AP question?
Hi all,

I’m with Bigpipe and have the supplied Smart Modem (same as the spark Smart Modem 1). Due to the layout of our house, the Wi-Fi has a few issue spots that I ought to fix. Now I’m a noob in the context of these forums.

I think there are two options but I’m not sure if both are possible, so I have some questions. Cost is, unfortunately, a bit of a factor.

Option A (cheaper but less ‘good’) - add one wireless AP in main Wi-Fi weak area, connected via ethernet to smart modem. Then create a mesh Wi-Fi with the original smart modem.

Option B - disable WLAN on smart modem and connect two wireless APs in both end of house.

An old colleague recommended the ubiquity APs, although they’re on the pricey end. Is option A possible (and with a ubiquity AP)? Any recommendations?

Sorry if this is a repeat of other questions. I’ve been doing a lot of reading this morning and it’s probably tying my head in loops!

It’s a shame you’re with BigPipe really - consider going across to Spark or Skinny as BigPipe is mostly abandoned now.

But pick up a Smart Mesh unit and job done. These pair up to your main router and extend the wireless seamlessly.

Trademe is your best bet. You could try contacting BigPipe support but no idea how much help they’ll be these days: https://www.trademe.co.nz/computers/networking-modems/modems/auction-3523285979.htm




What’s the story with BigPipe? I’m open term now, so I had been eyeing up skinny.

The smart mesh is the same with skinny as the Smart Mesh that spark used to sell, right?
I had been looking at those; are they better wired to the router or is wireless just as good?



EDIT: if I went with Skinny, I’d get another Spark smart modem. Could I use my current one as a mesh unit with the new one, instead of buying a Spar smart mesh unit?

flyingweather: What’s the story with BigPipe? I’m open term now, so I had been eyeing up skinny.

The smart mesh is the same with skinny as the Smart Mesh that spark used to sell, right?
I had been looking at those; are they better wired to the router or is wireless just as good?



EDIT: if I went with Skinny, I’d get another Spark smart modem. Could I use my current one as a mesh unit with the new one, instead of buying a Spar smart mesh unit?

I am still with them. They are still sending the 0s and 1s down the cable without issue.
I think their support goes via skinny anyway.
Uses the spark/skinny network.

Shop around if you like.




