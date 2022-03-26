flyingweather

Hi all,



I’m with Bigpipe and have the supplied Smart Modem (same as the spark Smart Modem 1). Due to the layout of our house, the Wi-Fi has a few issue spots that I ought to fix. Now I’m a noob in the context of these forums.



I think there are two options but I’m not sure if both are possible, so I have some questions. Cost is, unfortunately, a bit of a factor.



Option A (cheaper but less ‘good’) - add one wireless AP in main Wi-Fi weak area, connected via ethernet to smart modem. Then create a mesh Wi-Fi with the original smart modem.



Option B - disable WLAN on smart modem and connect two wireless APs in both end of house.



An old colleague recommended the ubiquity APs, although they’re on the pricey end. Is option A possible (and with a ubiquity AP)? Any recommendations?



Sorry if this is a repeat of other questions. I’ve been doing a lot of reading this morning and it’s probably tying my head in loops!