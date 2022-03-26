Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone Cable and UDM Pro internet issue... PLEASE Help!!!
MrMonos

22 posts

Geek


#295404 26-Mar-2022 18:26
So my UDM died last week and bought a UDM Pro as no stock of the basic one. 

 

Problem is I can't for the life of me set the bugger up.  The UDM was easy as (change to advanced setting and add VLAN tag of 10)... not the bloody pro.

 

I'm using the app, it discovers ok, I change the DHCP to VLAN 10 and hit save (pic below), and still nothing. Have restarted both, the UDMP, cable modem and app. (Note, I'm not a pro at this stuff!!)

 

What am I doing wrong?! Are there other settings I'm missing on this sucker? 😢 Really hoping it's something obvious to someone in the know and simple too.

 

(might be worth noting that when I go into the DHCP setting again after it fails to connect, the VLAN isn't set and have to redo it).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

cyril7
8724 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2892490 26-Mar-2022 19:14
Try the QoS set to 0, not sure what it defaults to if not actively set.

Cyril

Edit not the issue, but you should probably use Voda DNS servers


203.109.191.1 and 203.118.191.1

MrMonos

22 posts

Geek


  #2892494 26-Mar-2022 20:00
SOLVED.

 

thanks @Cyril - it's solved.

 

There wasn't any '0' option, but did input your DNS severs.

 

The bluetooth connection setup started dropping out so thought about a hardwired connection and plugged an ethernet from MacBook to UDMP and ran the setup wizard through that. Boom.

 

Not sure if it was that which helped, or the combo of inputting the DNS servers you provided, but it bloody worked.

 

For anyone else setting up their UDM Pro, forget the app and use a hardwired connection!

 

 

