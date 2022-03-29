I have an HP CM1415fn printer. The network function on it appears to have died. It's visible on my Deco network but the printer has no internet access. I can't ping it from a command prompt. I've tried obvious things like power-cycling, a different LAN cable and even a different router. The problem persists.
The printer has a USB-B which can be sued to connected it directly to a computer. I thinking of using this to connect it to my router (Deco T9), which has a USB socket. I'm hoping it would then be visible on the network, again.
Before I go and splash out on a new USB cable. Does anyone know if this will work?