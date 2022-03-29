

When you say it's visible on your Deco network, I take it that you can see it under Windows Network view, along with the rest of your network? And I'm guessing that you have the HP Smart app installed? Seems odd that it appears on the network yet won't hit the internet. To me, that's a firewall or similar type of software setting.



The latest Windows updates / Windows 11 do something stupid with access to HP printers - mostly requiring you to log in to an online HP account to use your own printer for scanning locally. The account form will often not let you log in anyway. Grrrr. The workaround - & this may help in your case - is to double click on the printer icon in your Windows Network view. This will take you to the printers own control panel interface, from where all functions are available. I don't know for sure but there may be some setting there that will re-enable your internet access.



