Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Connect Printer to Router via USB
MikeAqua

6818 posts

Uber Geek


#295438 29-Mar-2022 14:48
Send private message quote this post

I have an HP CM1415fn printer.  The network function on it appears to have died.  It's visible on my Deco network but the printer has no internet access.   I can't ping it from a command prompt.  I've tried obvious things like power-cycling, a different LAN cable and even a different router.  The problem persists.  

 

The printer has a USB-B which can be sued to connected it directly to a computer.  I thinking of using this to connect it to my router (Deco T9), which has a USB socket.  I'm hoping it would then be visible on the network, again.

 

Before I go and splash out on a new USB cable.  Does anyone know if this will work?

 

 

 

  




Mike

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
jonathan18
6067 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2893541 29-Mar-2022 15:01
Send private message quote this post

Certainly works fine for me printing to a HP laser printer via a Fritzbox router; have you googled your router's model to see if the USB port supports printing? I've searched for the Deco T9 and couldn't find anything - do you mean M9 perhaps?

bagheera
433 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2893556 29-Mar-2022 15:09
Send private message quote this post

It depends if the usb port can be used as a printer server or not (required software in the router firmware) - can not find a t9, but if you mean m9 then the answer is no, the port only used for charging

 

 

 

https://community.tp-link.com/en/home/forum/topic/205236?page=2

MikeAqua

6818 posts

Uber Geek


  #2893585 29-Mar-2022 16:17
Send private message quote this post

Sorry, yes it's an M9.  Sounds like a no go.  Might see if I can use a Pi as a print server.




Mike



Tinkerisk
1842 posts

Uber Geek


  #2893615 29-Mar-2022 17:24
Send private message quote this post

MikeAqua:

 

Sorry, yes it's an M9.  Sounds like a no go.  Might see if I can use a Pi as a print server.

 

 

There is hope. If you can find the printer model in the compatibility list of CUPS, you could use a Rsspberry Pi with CUPS installed and plug in it‘s USB port to have a fully supported network printer server - either remotely via WLAN or the Pi‘s LAN.




- NET: FTTH, OPNsense, 10G backbone, GWN APs, ipPBX
- SRV: HA server cluster, 95TB storage capacity on premise
- IoT:   zigbee, tasmota, BidCoS, LoRa, WX sensor suite, IR
- 3D:    two 3D printers, 3D scanner, CNC router, laser cutter

KiwiSurfer
1008 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2893650 29-Mar-2022 19:32
Send private message quote this post

Have you tried resetting the printer and reconfiguring it again?

MikeAqua

6818 posts

Uber Geek


  #2894112 30-Mar-2022 10:28
Send private message quote this post

KiwiSurfer:

 

Have you tried resetting the printer and reconfiguring it again?

 

 

I've restored defaults on the printer.  It didn't help. Another logical move would be to update the firmware.  The manual says that need an internet connection.  I'm trying to figure out if it's possible to do it from a USB stick.




Mike

MikeAqua

6818 posts

Uber Geek


  #2894138 30-Mar-2022 11:24
Send private message quote this post

Tinkerisk:

 

There is hope. If you can find the printer model in the compatibility list of CUPS, you could use a Rsspberry Pi with CUPS installed and plug in it‘s USB port to have a fully supported network printer server - either remotely via WLAN or the Pi‘s LAN.

 

 

Just checked and it's not in the list.  Amazon has a bunch of USB print servers.  I'll look into them.




Mike



1024kb
957 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2894171 30-Mar-2022 12:08
Send private message quote this post

When you say it's visible on your Deco network, I take it that you can see it under Windows Network view, along with the rest of your network? And I'm guessing that you have the HP Smart app installed? Seems odd that it appears on the network yet won't hit the internet. To me, that's a firewall or similar type of software setting.

The latest Windows updates / Windows 11 do something stupid with access to HP printers - mostly requiring you to log in to an online HP account to use your own printer for scanning locally. The account form will often not let you log in anyway. Grrrr. The workaround - & this may help in your case - is to double click on the printer icon in your Windows Network view. This will take you to the printers own control panel interface, from where all functions are available. I don't know for sure but there may be some setting there that will re-enable your internet access.




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

MikeAqua

6818 posts

Uber Geek


  #2894286 30-Mar-2022 15:12
Send private message quote this post

1024kb: When you say it's visible on your Deco network, I take it that you can see it under Windows Network view, along with the rest of your network? And I'm guessing that you have the HP Smart app installed? Seems odd that it appears on the network yet won't hit the internet. To me, that's a firewall or similar type of software setting.

The latest Windows updates / Windows 11 do something stupid with access to HP printers - mostly requiring you to log in to an online HP account to use your own printer for scanning locally. The account form will often not let you log in anyway. Grrrr. The workaround - & this may help in your case - is to double click on the printer icon in your Windows Network view. This will take you to the printers own control panel interface, from where all functions are available. I don't know for sure but there may be some setting there that will re-enable your internet access.

 

Thank for this suggestion.  I'll try it shortly

 

I currently have the printer in bits looking for loose connection or similar internally.

 

Before I did this it wasn't visible in Network places or via my mobile but I could see it in the deco app.

 

 




Mike

mdf

mdf
3065 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2894321 30-Mar-2022 16:31
Send private message quote this post

MikeAqua:

 

... Another logical move would be to update the firmware.  The manual says that need an internet connection.  I'm trying to figure out if it's possible to do it from a USB stick.

 

 

You should be able to plug the computer in to a PC to update the firmware. Would require aforementioned USB cable however.

MikeAqua

6818 posts

Uber Geek


  #2894324 30-Mar-2022 16:36
Send private message quote this post

So the printer is back together.  Disconnected and reconnected everything I could and gave it blast with some canned air.

 

The printer is now visible on the network to windows and android devices.  I can access the printer via it's IP address and I can ping it from the command prompt.

 

I've updated the firmware ad the touchscreen display has visibly changed.  I can print a test page from windows.

 

So far so good

 

But ... the printer doesn't think it has a network connection.  It's very strange.




Mike

Tinkerisk
1842 posts

Uber Geek


  #2894328 30-Mar-2022 16:42
Send private message quote this post

The latest Windows updates / Windows 11 do something stupid with access to HP printers - mostly requiring you to log in to an online HP account to use your own printer for scanning locally. The account form will often not let you log in anyway. Grrrr.

 

That‘s the exact reason I‘ve banned all HP junk stuff from my network. Nevertheless, when you call up the login page and cancel it instead of login, it often does the job.




- NET: FTTH, OPNsense, 10G backbone, GWN APs, ipPBX
- SRV: HA server cluster, 95TB storage capacity on premise
- IoT:   zigbee, tasmota, BidCoS, LoRa, WX sensor suite, IR
- 3D:    two 3D printers, 3D scanner, CNC router, laser cutter

Tinkerisk
1842 posts

Uber Geek


  #2894331 30-Mar-2022 16:46
Send private message quote this post

MikeAqua:

 

But ... the printer doesn't think it has a network connection.  It's very strange.

 

 

Maybe it has trouble with network speed auto negotiation. You could set the switch port speed related to the printer to a fixed 100M (or whatever it is from the printer side)?




- NET: FTTH, OPNsense, 10G backbone, GWN APs, ipPBX
- SRV: HA server cluster, 95TB storage capacity on premise
- IoT:   zigbee, tasmota, BidCoS, LoRa, WX sensor suite, IR
- 3D:    two 3D printers, 3D scanner, CNC router, laser cutter

allan
1554 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2894365 30-Mar-2022 17:45
Send private message quote this post

MikeAqua:

 

... Just checked and it's not in the list...

 

Sometimes a close equivalent definition will work in CUPS.

 

If you do still need to go down the Raspberry Pi as a printserver route, I can can recommend using a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 w (if you can find one right now of course). Breathed new life into an ancient Brother HL-2140 laser printer that is now network attached.

MikeAqua

6818 posts

Uber Geek


  #2894470 31-Mar-2022 08:10
Send private message quote this post

allan:

 

Sometimes a close equivalent definition will work in CUPS.

 

If you do still need to go down the Raspberry Pi as a printserver route, I can can recommend using a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 w (if you can find one right now of course). Breathed new life into an ancient Brother HL-2140 laser printer that is now network attached.

 

 

Thanks, do you know if a Pi with CUPs installed will support printing from a mobile app, over a network?




Mike

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 