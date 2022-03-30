I’m looking at switching from Stuff to Skinny for their 4mth deal and I had a few questions about this. I’ve heard that Skinny use PPPoE (same as Bigpipe iirc) whereas Stuff use/used DHCP, I was wondering if there would be any limitations or advantages between the two.



I only ask because I use an Orbi system and have heard that Netgear PPP performance can be hit or miss. I currently have it in AP mode behind the stock Stuff asus router (for some reason wouldn’t work without this here) and the radios turned off.



Id ideally prefer going without the router in the middle for simplicity’s sake but I really don’t care. Also would probably just use existing asus router with the Bigpipe settings to avoid pissing around with new hardware and because of the Skinny router delays.



One last thing would be the change-over between services. Will it be able to have the 2 services running concurrently during the overlap period (and just switch settings to PPP from DHCP); or will I need to wait for one to fully deactivate.



Cheers guys.