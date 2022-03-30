Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
DCHP (Stuff Fibre) vs. PPPoE (Skinny)
NotLukeG

#295463 30-Mar-2022 17:17
I’m looking at switching from Stuff to Skinny for their 4mth deal and I had a few questions about this. I’ve heard that Skinny use PPPoE (same as Bigpipe iirc) whereas Stuff use/used DHCP, I was wondering if there would be any limitations or advantages between the two.

I only ask because I use an Orbi system and have heard that Netgear PPP performance can be hit or miss. I currently have it in AP mode behind the stock Stuff asus router (for some reason wouldn’t work without this here) and the radios turned off.

Id ideally prefer going without the router in the middle for simplicity’s sake but I really don’t care. Also would probably just use existing asus router with the Bigpipe settings to avoid pissing around with new hardware and because of the Skinny router delays.

One last thing would be the change-over between services. Will it be able to have the 2 services running concurrently during the overlap period (and just switch settings to PPP from DHCP); or will I need to wait for one to fully deactivate.

Cheers guys.

darylblake
  #2894355 30-Mar-2022 17:28
No Difference as far as you are concerned. You are purchasing a Layer 3 network access service. So PPPoE or DHCP is irrelevant. 

If you are on Fibre. One service will disconnect and the other should connect automatically within a minute or so, Depends how aggressive your Orbi is at re-establishing the session.

nztim
  #2894356 30-Mar-2022 17:30
PPPoE may tank on your Orbi - I would recommend the spark smart modem and reconfigure your orbi as access points




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

nztim
  #2894357 30-Mar-2022 17:31
darylblake:
If you are on Fibre. One service will disconnect and the other should connect automatically within a minute or so, Depends how aggressive your Orbi is at re-establishing the session.

 

 

Stuff use VLAN10 Skinny does not, there will be some reconfiguration to do




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



allan
  #2894368 30-Mar-2022 17:55
I have a Netgear Orbi RBR50 set up directly on Spark via PPPoE on a 300/100 fibre connection. Works just fine.

michaelmurfy
  #2894390 30-Mar-2022 19:25
If you're joining Skinny you need to use their router to obtain support from them - it is a requirement with signing up.

 

Yep, you’ll need a Skinny modem. This is included if you choose a 12-month term option, or if you choose a No Pesky Term you will need to pay for it upfront. You are not able to bring your own 3rd-party modem to connect with Skinny Unlimited.

 

While you can use another router you won't get any support for doing so (or very limited support at best). The router they provide however is very good and you can buy mesh units for them rather cheap either directly from Skinny, or if you hunt around on Trademe.

 

With any residential provider - always use the providers router if one is provided unless if you've got a very good reason not to. There are multiple reasons for this with the main one being support and being able to roll out updates if anything on their network changes.




Michael Murphy
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

