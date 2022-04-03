Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Angled IEC power cables available locally
richms

25168 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#295522 3-Apr-2022 22:21
I will soon be making dust in the garage so need to get the network cupboard closed, At the moment I have the switches with the rack brackets on backwards to move them far enough forward to have its power cable go in the back. 

 

If I was to get one of the angled IEC cables that would let me put the brackets on correctly and close the door, allowing air in only thru the vent that I will put a filter on.

 

Plenty of up and down angle ones all over aliexpress, but if I order from there I expect to get something with a Chinese plug on it claiming to be AU, and the cable made of 0.05mm copper clad aluminum that gets warm just running a small load.

 

Anyone seen up or down angle ones available locally? The typical left or right facing ones will not work because that would put the plug into the one below/above it.




Richard rich.ms

SATTV
1342 posts

Uber Geek


  #2896460 3-Apr-2022 22:39
Is this what you are after?

 

https://www.rackpower.co.nz/3-pin-Side-Entry-to-C13-Black-cable/

 

 

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

robertsona
140 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2896462 3-Apr-2022 22:51
Or are you after something like this:

 

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/right-angled-iec320-c13-line-socket/p/PP4012

Mehrts
498 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2896463 3-Apr-2022 22:52
I've only seen left/right angled IEC connectors. Not up/down ones. Not to say they aren't out there, but must be pretty uncommon.



richms

25168 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2896470 3-Apr-2022 23:24
Like the jaycar one but it goes the wrong way for me, it would be into the side of the rack probably, if not too close for comfort.




Richard rich.ms

fearandloathing
353 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2896498 4-Apr-2022 07:25
Rack power are in Lower Hutt, they will make custom cables to request. I have had a couple made in the past.

BarTender
3409 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2896499 4-Apr-2022 07:30
I would have thought the wire your own off Ali would be fine and use your own cable.

https://m.aliexpress.com/item/32898325129.html




and


nztim
2280 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2896578 4-Apr-2022 09:13
fearandloathing: Rack power are in Lower Hutt, they will make custom cables to request. I have had a couple made in the past.

 

+1 for Rack Power




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



nztim
2280 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2896579 4-Apr-2022 09:13
BarTender: I would have thought the wire your own off Ali would be fine and use your own cable.

https://m.aliexpress.com/item/32898325129.html

 

I am a bit skeptical about buying Mains AC stuff from Ali - if its not NZ Certified and burns your house down there is no Insurance

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

cisconz
cisconz
1302 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2896617 4-Apr-2022 11:01
Would this not work?  https://cdlnz.com/C-POWERCR

 

 




Hmmmm

richms

25168 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2896676 4-Apr-2022 11:25
BarTender: I would have thought the wire your own off Ali would be fine and use your own cable.

https://m.aliexpress.com/item/32898325129.html

 

That goes the other way to what I need, its a down and I need an up.




Richard rich.ms

richms

25168 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2896682 4-Apr-2022 11:31
cisconz:

 

Would this not work?  https://cdlnz.com/C-POWERCR

 

 

Not with 2 of the items above each other. I could always restack the rack to put something between the swtiches but I was hoping for minimal effort with some cables to suit.

 

 




Richard rich.ms

fearandloathing
353 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2896913 4-Apr-2022 18:52
Did you check rackpower

 

This was from 2016 to get a cable custom made.

 

Product Details Quantity Price

 

C5 IEC "clover" Product Code: CM0CL100Wire Size: 0.75mm2Lead Length: 1mMounting: - 1 $7.07  

 

Freight     $5.40  

 

Tax (15%)     $1.87

 

Total     $14.34

 

Edit: formating

nztim
2280 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2897062 5-Apr-2022 08:42
Think I am getting closer to what you are looking for

 

https://www.fruugo.co.nz/european-2-pin-male-to-iec-3-pin-female-schuko-to-iec-c13-angled-90-degree-ac-power-cord-eu-adapter-extension-lead-cable/p-61286629-123615540?language=en&ac=google&utm_source=organic_shopping&utm_medium=organic

 

Horrifically expensive and has an EU plug but can choose up/down/left/right angle and looks like stocked in NZ




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Bung
4549 posts

Uber Geek


  #2897076 5-Apr-2022 09:25
nztim:

Think I am getting closer to what you are looking for


https://www.fruugo.co.nz/european-2-pin-male-to-iec-3-pin-female-schuko-to-iec-c13-angled-90-degree-ac-power-cord-eu-adapter-extension-lead-cable/p-61286629-123615540?language=en&ac=google&utm_source=organic_shopping&utm_medium=organic


Horrifically expensive and has an EU plug but can choose up/down/left/right angle and looks like stocked in NZ



Most likely ex China. Fruugo - "We are not a shop in our own right nor do we sell or dispatch anything ourselves. Instead we are a platform for international retailers to advertise and sell their products."

