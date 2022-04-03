I will soon be making dust in the garage so need to get the network cupboard closed, At the moment I have the switches with the rack brackets on backwards to move them far enough forward to have its power cable go in the back.

If I was to get one of the angled IEC cables that would let me put the brackets on correctly and close the door, allowing air in only thru the vent that I will put a filter on.

Plenty of up and down angle ones all over aliexpress, but if I order from there I expect to get something with a Chinese plug on it claiming to be AU, and the cable made of 0.05mm copper clad aluminum that gets warm just running a small load.

Anyone seen up or down angle ones available locally? The typical left or right facing ones will not work because that would put the plug into the one below/above it.